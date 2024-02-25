A well-deserved podium

After the problem during the pit stop yesterday in Race-1 today Danilo Petrucci he took personal revenge by finishing on the podium in Australia at Phillip Island in Race-2 behind the winner Alex Lowes and Alvaro Bautista. Petrux bowed in the tug-of-war between independent riders Andrea Iannone and benefited from Andrea Locatelli's crash on the last lap to climb onto the podium.

Petrucci's lap times at the end were extraordinary to the point that with a few more laps it wouldn't have been impossible for the rider from Terni to even aim for victory: “It's great to finish the weekend with a podium after a great battle. It was tough because yesterday too we could have fought for these positions, but we were unlucky in the pit stop, this morning I didn't feel so comfortable on the bike and I was a bit nervous for race 2. In the first 3 laps however I understood that I could catching up with the leading group and the second start after Jonny's accident was also good. From mid-race onwards I thought I could finish the race as the best independent and I gave it my all. The last laps were crazy because I passed Iannone and Rinaldi, but then Andrea passed me again and on the last lap I thought 'I'll try again'. When I went inside I saw Locatelli fall and I realized I was on the podium. I'm very happy because here in Australia I've never been too lucky, but today it went great; also thanks to the team's work we managed to achieve this good result“, Petrucci's analysis.

Great satisfaction also for the team principal Marco Barnabò: “After working all weekend to lose grip at the rear, this morning the track was no longer the same and we had to go back. For Race-2 we found the right solution and then Danilo put his all into it. I'm really proud of my team, they all gave 100% and the results rewarded us. We needed a start like this“.