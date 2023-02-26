Petrucci immediately in points

The awaited debut of Daniel Petrucci in Superbike it was finally achieved with the already archived round of Phillip Island, where the former MotoGP rider came out with positive and encouraging results. The team’s color bearer Barni in fact, he finished in the points in two out of three races, finishing in eighth position the first round (actually seventh at the finish line but relegated following a penalty for a contact with Lecuona on the last lap) and Race-2 in not at. In between, a placement that came close to the top 10 with 11th place in the Superpole Race, with the alternating rider forced to comeback from 17th place following another contact at the start.

Races to gain experience in Superbike

The fact remains that the Australian weekend highlighted the Terni’s continued progress astride the Ducati Panigale V4 R, increasingly at ease with the characteristics of the factory-derived bike and more familiar with the set-up: “Was not an easy Sunday – he commented once Race 2 was over – There was a lot of wind this morning and I lost confidence on the front. In the Superpole Race I paid for not having experience in short races, I took a few seats at the start and had a bad first lap. In a race of only 10 laps you can’t afford it, I still have to measure up. In race 2 I didn’t have the pace to stay with the top five group, but halfway through the race I got close and believed it. Then Aegerter overtook me and I wasn’t able to follow him because I’m not right with the setup, I was losing in the fast corners and paying a few tenths per lap. The goal is to stay ahead, we are still missing something, but we are not that far away. We’ve worked well and I can be happy with the progress we’ve made together with the team.”

Goal achieved, almost

The aim of the first weekend of the year was to enter the top 10, a goal actually achieved by the Umbrian driver. For this reason, the team principal Marco Barnabò he is satisfied with the results achieved, even if he is pushing for further improvements in view of Mandalika, as well as hoping for a quick return of Yuri Montella, who was injured following a crash in Supersport after a contact with Adrian Huertas: “The realistic goal this weekend was to be in the top 10 and we did it in both long races in very different conditions – commented – we grew shift by shift, but we still have too many problems on the front: Danilo doesn’t have the right confidence and is unable to insert the bike as he would like. We will also continue to work in Mandalika, even if he will be on a circuit that he has never seen. Overall we are satisfied with the weekend even if a bitter taste remains in the mouth due to Montella’s injury in Supersport because we could have achieved excellent results”.

All to Mandalika

The appointment with the next round is now scheduled in Indonesia, home nation of the Mandalika circuit. For Petrucci, the wait won’t be excessively long, so much so that the upcoming weekend will already coincide with the second round of the 2023 world championship, where the 32-year-old will try to put all his progress to work after his first experience at Phillip Island.