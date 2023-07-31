On holiday with a smile

Two podiums in two races, with the best result of the season achieved in Race-2 – the second place finish – thanks to an overtaking on the last corner on none other than the Cannibal Jonathan Rea. The rise of Danilo Petrucci and of the Barni team in the Superbike championship is tangible and now the ex-MotoGP rider from Terni occupies sixth place in the Riders’ standings, 52 points behind Axel Bassani, the best of the independent riders after the first half of the season. Below are the comments from Petrux and team manager Marco Barnabò at the end of the weekend in the Czech Republic.

The words of Danilo Petrucci

“It was a great weekend and I’m really happy with the result. In the Superpole Race things went badly, unfortunately in the first corner I was forced to avoid two riders, I went wide and lost a lot of positions. Also in Race-2 Gerloff crashed in front of the first corner and I was forced to recover positions; I no longer believed it, they were all very far away. But then I saw that the first independent rider was Gardner and I managed to catch him, but it was when I saw Toprak crash that I realized that the podium was close and I started pushing really hard. The last lap was really heart-pounding because I overtook Rea in the first corner, he answered me in the second and I tried again in the fourth, but I knew that the risk was to crash both of us. At the last braking I tried again and went in, he crossed my line and we did the last corner side by side. Luckily he is a great driver and he gave me some space, I used it to go and get the second position. Thanks to all the team who did an incredible job, leaving the Czech Republic with two podiums is a really good result, I’m very happy”.

The words of team manager Marco Barnabò

“I’m sorry about how it went with Montella in Supersport, as he also said, in hindsight we should have stayed with dry tyres. She went like this and I agree that work needs to be done to find a little more feeling on the water. We had an extraordinary race with Danilo, the guys worked well, we didn’t have any problems and he finalized the work of the whole team. I’m very happy”.