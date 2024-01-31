The level in Superbike has risen compared to 2023

Danilo Petrucci he significantly lowered his time in the Portimao tests compared to 2023, but was 'only' eighth at the end of the day, eight tenths behind Toprak Razgatlioglu. Compared to Jerez, however, there are more smiles at Barni Racing.

“Compared to 2023 the level has risen because all the riders who changed bikes are going strong and Bulega has also arrived – the words of Danilo Petrucci – on Monday we tried some new solutions to improve corner entry, but we didn't find what we expected, yesterday we went back to a more standard solution, I immediately felt better and managed to be effective. The test in Portugal was an important test bed because on this track we suffer a lot due to the numerous load transfers and the poor grip. Compared to a year ago, after the Portimao test, we go to Australia for the first race much more confident: I feel good, the team supports me as best as possible and our race pace is good. In 2024 I would like to get a victory and finish in the top-5 in the championship as the best independent rider“.

“We must be satisfied. The characteristics of this track put the chassis of our bike in crisis. Instead we were consistently fast with the race tyre. We only used one qualifying tyre, the SCQ, and the time was good. If we had tried to make other attempts at a fast lap the time could still have dropped. Positive test”the analysis of team principal Barni Marco Barnabò.