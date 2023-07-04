Petrucci also celebrates in Superbike

The English climate is decidedly good for Daniel Petrucciand the reconfirmation came on the occasion of Race-2 at Donington, venue for the sixth round of the Superbike world championship: while in 2015 the Umbrian rider took his first podium in MotoGP at Silverstone, this time Petrux obtained the same satisfaction in the top world championship reserved for motorcycles derived from series production, seizing a 3rd place which also brings the Barni Spark Racing Teamwho hadn’t achieved such a result since the 2018 Argentina Round.

The great comeback

An almost heroic race for Petrucci (who just began his Superbike adventure this year), despite the great initial scare caused by the carom that involved Sykes, Rinaldi and Baz. The incident, which prompted the marshals to immediately stop the race with a red flag, consequently forced the riders to a second start, with Petrucci slipping from fifth on the grid to seventh. The 32-year-old from Terni therefore seemed destined to cross the finish line well away from the podium area, only to then implement a splendid comeback in the second half of the match.

Weekend to remember also for the team

After getting rid of Gerloff, the Ducati rider increased his pace considerably, passing Locatelli and Lowes to reach the Kawasaki of Jonathan Rea with three laps to gostealing 3rd place from the six-time Northern Irish champion: “Today is a beautiful result – commented – I owe a lot to the team that never lost heart. Only a few rounds ago we were really struggling because I couldn’t figure out the areas to improve, but at Misano we took a big step forward. We still struggle too much in the Superpole Race. In the first part of the long race I was a bit far away, then in the second part I managed to find a great pace. I was faster in the driven but I couldn’t pass under braking. When I saw Jonny up front I thought ‘it is difficult to pass’ but a chance opened up and I said to myself ‘I can’t wait any longer. This result is for the team for all the people at home who help me.” In addition, the team from Bergamo was also able to celebrate Yari Montella’s double podium in the Supersport category, finishing 3rd and 2nd respectively in Race 1 and 2.