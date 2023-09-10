Bautista makes a mistake and knocks out Rinaldi

The troubles continue for Alvaro Bautista in Magny-Cours. Yesterday the reigning world champion and leader of the standings was slowed down by a technical problem, but today he hit his boxing partner Michael Ruben Rinaldi while braking in Adelaide, sending him to the ground. The San Marino driver was leading the race after responding to Toprak Razgatlioglu and suddenly found himself on the asphalt hit from the rear by the Spanish driver.

Toprak Razgatlioglu to defend himself from Bautista he extended the braking section by taking the inside on Rinaldi, who when he went to grab the rope was knocked down by Bautista. Race Direction did not punish the former MotoGP rider with a long lap penalty, a singular decision because during the first lap Scott Redding’s 180th misjudgment on Garrett Gerloff was correctly punished with a long lap penalty against of Redding, who hit the American in what was a double crash for the two BMW riders.

All this confusion favored entry into the top-9 and therefore third Axel Bassanieighth at the finish line in a very important weekend in terms of the market for the Motocorsa team rider given that up for grabs is the seat on the ‘orphan’ official Kawasaki of Jonathan Rea who will move to Yamaha in place of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Race 2 will start at 3.15pm to avoid being at the same time as the MotoGP at Misano and will see Razgatliogli, Bautista and Rea on the front row. In the second row Locatelli, Petrucci and Aegerter, then Baz, Bassani and Vierge. In the standings Razgatliogli moved within 52 points of Bautista. This Magny-Cours weekend, for now, has taken a turn that makes us regret even more the tire defeat in Race-2 at Most in the Czech Republic before the summer break, 25 points that would have given the standings a completely different face.