Haslam returns to Superbike

A few days from Round of Italy on the Imola circuit, the BMW has formalized a decision concerning its line-up in view of the upcoming weekend: the Bavarian company has in fact communicated the signing of Leon Haslam as replacement for Tom Sykes, injured in the last round of Donington. In this way, the 40-year-old Londoner will return to participate in a Superbike race for the first time since last October, when he took to the track astride the Kawasaki in Portimao.

Enthusiasm a few days before the Imola weekend

On the occasion of one of the most awaited events of this season, which also marks the return to the Imola calendar for the first time after three years, BMW therefore focused on the experience of a driver like Haslam, winner of 5 races in his career and with a past spent in teams such as Ducati, Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Aprilia and above all BMW. With the latter team, Haslam took part in the 2011 and 2012 championships, climbing the podium eight times: “For me it is about a fantastic opportunity – he has declared – obviously I’ve done a lot of races at Imola and it’s great to be back racing for BMW. I will race on the BMW M 1000 RR, the same bike I’m racing in British Superbike, so I’m looking forward to working with Shaud Muir and all the guys on the team. I don’t have high expectations, I just want to enjoy the weekend and I hope to give the team some important information and, why not, maybe even some good results”.

BMW focuses on experience

It was first of all to welcome Haslam back Marc Bongersdirector of BMW Motorrad Motorsport: “First of all, I thank Leon for his availability despite the short notice – commented – and it’s nice to have him with us at Imola. We know each other well, because we have achieved excellent results together in the past. Furthermore, he already has good experience riding the new BMW M 1000 RR, as well as in Superbikeand we are sure he can be fast in a short time at Imola”. However, BMW is experiencing a major emergency, all while awaiting the grand arrival of Toprak Razgatlioglu for next season. In fact, already this year, the injury of Michael van der Merkwith Dutch later replaced by Tom Sykes. The Briton, however, brought back the fracture of ten ribs in the last round in Donington, which is why BMW has been looking for a new driver despite Van der Merk’s recovery attempts in the last few weeks: “After his Donington crash, Sykes is recovering and left hospital last Sunday after being there for a week Bongers added. We wish him the best for a speedy recovery. Michael attended a track day last week but was going to be anyway too soon to get him back on track at Imola, which is why we decided to keep it out this weekend as well. We will then evaluate the situation later”.