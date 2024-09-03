by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bautista renews with Ducati

Alvaro Baptist will also race for Ducati in the 2025 World Championship. The Borgo Panigale company announced it a few minutes ago: the renewal with the 2022 and 2023 world champion is for one year and will ensure that the Spaniard remains on the track at almost 41 years of age.

Bautista’s words

“I am very happy to continue another season with Ducati, with Aruba and with this beautiful team that represents a family for me.“, this is Bautista’s comment. “I feel very good, both physically and mentally, and I’m sure I can still be very competitive.. Furthermore, an extraordinary relationship has been created with everyone, from the guys on the team, to the management, to the sponsors and that is why I am even happier. I want to thank Ducati, Aruba, Stefano Cecconi, Daniele Casolari, Serafino Foti for the trust they have given me. I hope I can repay them by returning to always have fun on the track as we have done in the last rounds”.

Cecconi’s words

“I have had the opportunity to say several times that our priority was to continue with Alvaro and I couldn’t wait to be able to officially announce the renewal of our collaboration.“, added team principal Luigi Cecconi. “It is truly a pleasure to work with him, both personally and professionally, and I am convinced that by continuing to put in the maximum effort, together we will be able to overcome the new challenges that the regulations are offering us. During the last races, solutions were found that allowed Alvaro to rediscover the sensations that had been a bit lacking at the beginning of the year.now we have to continue on this path to have a great end to the season and try to close the gap that separates us from the top”.

Dall’Igna’s words

Also the general manager of Ducati Corse Luigi From Igna he strongly wanted the agreement with Bautista: “We are really happy to have Alvaro with us again. In the last seasons he has given us indescribable emotions and his talent is certainly indisputable. The new regulations and the very high level reached by the Superbike World Championship will make 2025 a demanding year, but we are ready to face this challenge together. Now, however, it will be important to stay focused on the current season: The Championship is still long and we will do everything possible to put Alvaro in a position to defend the world title until the last”. A mission that at the moment seems almost impossible, with Bautista who, despite returning to the podium in Portimão, is 142 points behind Toprak Razgatlioglu.