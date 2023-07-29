Razgatlioglu of another level

He has practically no opponents Toprak Razgatlioglu in the Superpole of the Czech Republic round, to the point of dominating the session from start to finish. The Turkish Yamaha rider, as he had done in the previous session at Imola, in fact obtained the pole position for Race-1 and the Superpole Race, also signing the record lap of the Most track. Furthermore, with this result, the #54 Yamaha gets his fourth start at the pole of the season.

The chronicle of qualifications

It was clear from the first minutes of qualifying that the 2021 world champion was in top form, with an excellent time that scared off the competition. The only one capable of undermining the best performance of the future BMW driver seemed to be Jonathan Reawith the Northern Irishman of Kawasaki who pushed too hard on the accelerator crashing in curve 2 minutes after the end of the session. Precisely at that juncture, however, Razgatlioglu further perfected his fastest lap, stopping the clock on the1:30,801 and signing the new track record Czech. Nothing to do for Petrucci either, who can still console himself with an excellent 2nd place by sharing the front row with his compatriot Michael Rinaldi. In reality, the second box on the starting grid had been conquered by Axel Bassani, however with the time canceled for the latter for not having respected the rules of yellow flag after the fall of Aegerter, thus falling to fifth place. The one who disappointed expectations was the reigning world champion, as well as world leader, Alvaro Bautista. The Spaniard, in fact, failed to go beyond the seventh position.

Superbikes | Most 2023, Superpole: starting grid

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1:30,801 2 Daniel Petrucci Ducati +0.460 3 Michael Rinaldi Ducati +0.506 4 Remy Gardner Yamaha +0.618 5 Axel Bassani Ducati +0.629 6 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +0.657 7 Alvaro Bautista Ducati +0.812 8 Garret Gerloff BMW +0.858 9 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +0.879 10 Xavi Vierge Honda +1.012 11 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha +1.021 12 Iker Lecuona Honda +1.130 13 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +1,150 14 Loris Baz BMW +1.236 15 Scott Redding BMW +1.452 16 Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha +1.912 17 Eric Granado Honda +2.152 18 Michael van der Mark BMW +2.374 19 Isaac Vinales Kawasaki +2.496 20 Tito Rabat Kawasaki +2.639 21 Robert Tamburini Yamaha +2.774 22 Hannes Summer Honda +2.861 23 Oliver König Kawasaki +4.138 24 Philipp Öttl Ducati No time

Upcoming events

A few more hours of waiting and the pilots will be back to laughing at battle at Most for Race-1scheduled at 2pm both on Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208) and free-to-air on TV8. Tomorrow’s Superpole Race will then start with the same starting grid, scheduled for 11:00 and delayed at 13:00 again on TV8, with the Czech weekend definitively ending with Race-2, the latter fixed once again at 14:00.