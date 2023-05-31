At Misano in the name of Razgatlioglu

In the first European round of the season, held about a month ago in Barcelona, ​​anticipation of the event had been conditioned by the announcement of Alvaro Bautista’s ‘mysterious’ press conference, during which the reigning world champion would later announce the renewal of the contract with Ducati, thus denying the rumors relating to his possible retirement from competitions. Now, however, on the eve of Emilia-Romagna round at Misano Adriatico is already known for the sensational market news that saw Toprak Razgatlioglu as the protagonist: the 2021 champion, after announcing his farewell from Yamaha, which will materialize at the end of the world championship, subsequently announced his move to BMW for 2024.

How to get there

Consequently, when the Superbike arrives this weekend in the province of Rimini for the first of the two Italian rounds in 2023, the future of number 54 will already be more than known to enthusiasts. A track, the one renamed in memory of the late Marco Simoncelli, which also smiled at the Turkish driver, who won here last year in the Superpole Race. Same test in which Razgatlioglu also imposed himself this year in Mandalika, only to then surrender to the excessive power of the Bautista’s ducats, always winner in all the other races of the four appointments held so far. The Spaniard therefore presents himself as the absolute leader of the world standings, even with an advantage of 69 points over Razgatlioglu himself and 103 over the other Yamaha of Andrea Locatelli, third in the general classification and first among the Italian pilots. The climate at home could favor the redemption of two other Ducatisti like Axel Bassanistill looking for the first podium of the season, e Michael Rinaldi, boosted by the 3rd place obtained in Race 2 in Barcelona. It will also hit the track Daniel Petrucci, fresh from his experience at Le Mans in MotoGP, still in Ducati, replacing the injured Enea Bastianini. Furthermore, the return to the Puccetti Racing team of Tito Rabatin turn replacing Tom Sykesmoved to BMW to replace Michael van der Mark, recovering after breaking his femur in Barcelona. Finally, more recently, the official announcement of the MIE Racing Honda team, which communicated Ryo Mizuno as Eric Granado’s replacement.

The TV show

Also on the occasion of the weekend in Italy, there will be no particular changes at the level of the schedule, with Sky Sports MotoGP (channel 208) which will broadcast live all the tests relating to Superbike and the Supersport and SuperSport 300 categories, together with live streaming on SkyGO and Now TV. On the other hand, there will also be broadcasts free to air on TV8, at least as regards Race-1 and Race-2, which will be shown live. Case apart for the Superpole Race, in this case delayed at 13:00. Below, the complete program of the fifth round of the championship.

Superbikes | Misano Adriatico round – TV schedules

Friday June 2nd

10.30 am: PL1 Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

3.00 pm: PL2 Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Saturday June 3rd

9.45 am: Superpole Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

10.20 am: Superpole Supersport (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

11.10 am: Superpole Superbike (live from Sky Sport MotoGP)

12.45: Race-1 Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

2.00 pm: Superbike Race-1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)

3.15 pm: Supersport Race-1 (live from Sky Sport MotoGP)

Sunday 4th June

11.00 am: Superpole Race Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP, delayed on TV8 at 1.00 pm)

12.30 pm: Supersport Race-2 (live from Sky Sport MotoGP)

2.00 pm: Superbike Race-2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)

3.15 pm: Race-2 Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)