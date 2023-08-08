Death Giansanti, the condolences of GRT Yamaha

Mirko’s death Giansanti saddened the whole world of two wheels. The rider from Terni has in fact ventured into many categories and not only in the World Championship: after a decade between 125 and 250, in which he collected 12 podiums, he competed in Supersport in three different seasons (2008, 2011, 2012) before definitively suspending the helmet to the nail and pursue a managerial career. Giansanti founded the GRT team in 2015 in Supersport and Superbike, already conquering the WorldSSP title in 2017 with Lucas Mahias.

In 2019 the leap to WorldSBK, with Sandro Cortese and 2011 Superbike runner-up Marco Melandri, who reached the podium at Phillip Island in his first race with the team. GRY Yamaha, now headed by Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter, remembered its founder with these words.

The press release from the GRT Yamaha team

“His humanity, kindness and stubbornness have always been a source of inspiration for the team and for all the people who have had the privilege of knowing a great man. Mirko, we will miss you terribly but know you will always be with us. We promise you that we will work even harder to make a common dream come true, that of taking your and our creature to the top of the world. Above all, we will always keep your memory alive”.

Dosoli’s words

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mirko after a long illness. A man who spoke little but who instead preferred to speak with facts and with this approach he and the GRT Yamaha Team have achieved great goals“, commented Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager. “Mirko was an integral part of our Yamaha family and will be missed in the WorldSBK paddock. Rest in peace Mirko”.