Razgatlioglu ‘King’ of Superpole

The first part of the Mandalika weekend seemed to have laid the foundations for Ducati to dominate even as the second Superpole of this year approached, which instead saw another protagonist: the one who set the time valid for pole position was in fact Toprak Razgatliogluwho thanks to his performance retains the title of ‘King’ of Superpole in this first part of 2023. In the first two rounds of this season, the Turkish Yamaha rider has always occupied the first box on the starting grid, beating the competition from Ducati both in Indonesia and in the previous round in Phillip Island, Australia.

Yamaha double-barreled

With the time of 1:32,037Razgatlioglu not only guaranteed himself a pole start in Race-1, but set the best time of the session right in front of his teammate Andrea Locatelli. The rider from Bergamo, just 69 thousandths late, thus contributed to a Yamaha one-two, with Alvaro Bautista who has to settle for third position, thus completing the front row of the Mandalika round. Speaking of Ducati, the 5th place of Michael Rinaldi should be underlined, moreover the protagonist of a mistake just before his last timed attempt, immediately behind Jonathan Rea. However, the Northern Irishman of Kawasaki hindered Oettl in the German rider’s flying lap, which is why the six-time world champion could end up under investigation. Finally, the performance of two other Italians such as Bassani and Petrucci was good, respectively 6th and 9th.

Superbikes | Mandalika 2023, Superpole: starting grid



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1:32,037 2 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +0.069 3 Alvaro Bautista Ducati +0.165 4 Jonathan Rea Yamaha +0.250 5 Michael Rinaldi Ducati +0.505 6 Axel Bassani Ducati +0.601 7 Loris Baz BMW +0.601 8 Scott Redding BMW +0.647 9 Daniel Petrucci Ducati +0.672 10 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +0.760 11 Iker Lecuona Honda +0.877 12 Michael van der Mark BMW +0.965 13 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha +0.998 14 Xavi Vierge Honda +1.057 15 Garret Gerloff BMW +1.057 16 Philipp Öttl Ducati +1,350 17 Tom Sykes Kawasaki +2.160 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha +2.271 19 Hafizh Syahrin Honda +2.641 20 Tom Sykes Honda +2.903 21 Oliver König Kawasaki +3.507 22 Remy Gardner Yamaha Not departed

Mandalika mon amour

Thanks to this result, Razgatlioglu thus conquers the tenth pole position of his career, the third in a row in Indonesia, i.e. since the Mandalika track became part of the Superbike calendar in 2021. On that occasion, moreover, the Turkish he also recorded the record lap of the track. A record that all the other riders will try to beat starting with Race-1, scheduled at 6:30 this morning and live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8, a channel which will also offer a repeat at 2:00 pm.