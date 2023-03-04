Razgatlioglu ‘King’ of Superpole
The first part of the Mandalika weekend seemed to have laid the foundations for Ducati to dominate even as the second Superpole of this year approached, which instead saw another protagonist: the one who set the time valid for pole position was in fact Toprak Razgatliogluwho thanks to his performance retains the title of ‘King’ of Superpole in this first part of 2023. In the first two rounds of this season, the Turkish Yamaha rider has always occupied the first box on the starting grid, beating the competition from Ducati both in Indonesia and in the previous round in Phillip Island, Australia.
Yamaha double-barreled
With the time of 1:32,037Razgatlioglu not only guaranteed himself a pole start in Race-1, but set the best time of the session right in front of his teammate Andrea Locatelli. The rider from Bergamo, just 69 thousandths late, thus contributed to a Yamaha one-two, with Alvaro Bautista who has to settle for third position, thus completing the front row of the Mandalika round. Speaking of Ducati, the 5th place of Michael Rinaldi should be underlined, moreover the protagonist of a mistake just before his last timed attempt, immediately behind Jonathan Rea. However, the Northern Irishman of Kawasaki hindered Oettl in the German rider’s flying lap, which is why the six-time world champion could end up under investigation. Finally, the performance of two other Italians such as Bassani and Petrucci was good, respectively 6th and 9th.
Superbikes | Mandalika 2023, Superpole: starting grid
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|1:32,037
|2
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|+0.069
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|+0.165
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|Yamaha
|+0.250
|5
|Michael Rinaldi
|Ducati
|+0.505
|6
|Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|+0.601
|7
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|+0.601
|8
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|+0.647
|9
|Daniel Petrucci
|Ducati
|+0.672
|10
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|+0.760
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|+0.877
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|+0.965
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|+0.998
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|+1.057
|15
|Garret Gerloff
|BMW
|+1.057
|16
|Philipp Öttl
|Ducati
|+1,350
|17
|Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|+2.160
|18
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|+2.271
|19
|Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|+2.641
|20
|Tom Sykes
|Honda
|+2.903
|21
|Oliver König
|Kawasaki
|+3.507
|22
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|Not departed
Mandalika mon amour
Thanks to this result, Razgatlioglu thus conquers the tenth pole position of his career, the third in a row in Indonesia, i.e. since the Mandalika track became part of the Superbike calendar in 2021. On that occasion, moreover, the Turkish he also recorded the record lap of the track. A record that all the other riders will try to beat starting with Race-1, scheduled at 6:30 this morning and live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8, a channel which will also offer a repeat at 2:00 pm.
