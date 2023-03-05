The return of Toprak

In just ten laps of the Superpole Race practically everything happened in Mandalika, starting with the victory of Toprak Razgatlioglu, which brakes the domination of Alvaro Bautista and conquers his first success of the season. A deserved and almost never questioned affirmation for the 2021 world champion, also for all the episodes that happened behind him, including the one that decreed the suspension of the race and the subsequent restart.

Chaos ahead

A decidedly dangerous fact that occurred during the first lap, with Alex Lowes and Loris Baz crashed following a contact that also involved Danilo Petrucci, who in turn went off the track. With the debris from the two bikes scattered in turn two, the most sensational risk occurred with the crash Jonathan Rea in the next round and at the same point, with the Northern Irishman fortunately not hitting anything. Following this fact, the Management immediately decided for the race suspensionre-admitting all the fallen riders to the track with their spare bikes.

The fall of Bautista

At that point, the restart presented a very similar scenario to the previous start, at least in the first positions: while Razgatlioglu held the first position steadily ahead of Bautista, the most lightning-fast sprint was that of Jonathan Rea, 3rd ahead of a Rinaldi in difficulty, then arrived 7th at the finish line. The real twist, however, occurred on the third lap: Rea, after gradually closing the gap from Bautista, overtook the Spaniard for 2nd place, but lost control of the bike when exiting the corners . To avoid contact, the Ducati rider braked violently, unable to avoid the fall. Locatelli and Lowes took advantage of the episode, finishing on the podium behind the Turkish rider. In this way, the Yamaha Celebrate your return to victory with one shotgun, while the British Kawasaki rider is temporarily under investigation for another contact with Baz. In an attempt to pass the Frenchman, Lowes hit the leg of the BMW driver, forcing him to return to the pits with an injury.

Superbikes | Mandalika, Superpole Race: order of arrival



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu Ducati 12:26.052 2 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +1.110 3 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +1.372 4 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +3.073 5 Axel Bassani Ducati +3.234 6 Xavi Vierge Honda +4.251 7 Michael Rinaldi Ducati +4.617 8 Michael van der Mark BMW +4.792 9 Scott Redding BMW +5.797 10 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha +8.068 11 Daniel Petrucci Ducati +8.347 12 Garret Gerloff BMW +8.442 13 Philipp Öttl Ducati +10.592 14 Remy Gardner Yamaha +13.534 15 Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha +16.839 16 Iker Lecuona Honda +17.365 17 Hafizh Syahrin Honda +18.881 18 Oliver König Kawasaki +33.614 19 Eric Granado Honda +42.022 20 Alvaro Bautista Ducati Retired 21 Tom Sykes Kawasaki Retired 22 Loris Baz BMW Retired

Race-2 not to be missed

After such a ‘good morning’ full of unexpected events, the Superbike takes a little break before returning to the track at 6:30 Italian for Race-2. One more opportunity for Razgatlioglu and for the Yamahas to be able to give themselves an encore, as well as for the Kawasakis to be able to aim for even higher goals for the first time in this championship.