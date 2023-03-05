The return of Toprak
In just ten laps of the Superpole Race practically everything happened in Mandalika, starting with the victory of Toprak Razgatlioglu, which brakes the domination of Alvaro Bautista and conquers his first success of the season. A deserved and almost never questioned affirmation for the 2021 world champion, also for all the episodes that happened behind him, including the one that decreed the suspension of the race and the subsequent restart.
Chaos ahead
A decidedly dangerous fact that occurred during the first lap, with Alex Lowes and Loris Baz crashed following a contact that also involved Danilo Petrucci, who in turn went off the track. With the debris from the two bikes scattered in turn two, the most sensational risk occurred with the crash Jonathan Rea in the next round and at the same point, with the Northern Irishman fortunately not hitting anything. Following this fact, the Management immediately decided for the race suspensionre-admitting all the fallen riders to the track with their spare bikes.
The fall of Bautista
At that point, the restart presented a very similar scenario to the previous start, at least in the first positions: while Razgatlioglu held the first position steadily ahead of Bautista, the most lightning-fast sprint was that of Jonathan Rea, 3rd ahead of a Rinaldi in difficulty, then arrived 7th at the finish line. The real twist, however, occurred on the third lap: Rea, after gradually closing the gap from Bautista, overtook the Spaniard for 2nd place, but lost control of the bike when exiting the corners . To avoid contact, the Ducati rider braked violently, unable to avoid the fall. Locatelli and Lowes took advantage of the episode, finishing on the podium behind the Turkish rider. In this way, the Yamaha Celebrate your return to victory with one shotgun, while the British Kawasaki rider is temporarily under investigation for another contact with Baz. In an attempt to pass the Frenchman, Lowes hit the leg of the BMW driver, forcing him to return to the pits with an injury.
Superbikes | Mandalika, Superpole Race: order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Ducati
|12:26.052
|2
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|+1.110
|3
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|+1.372
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|+3.073
|5
|Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|+3.234
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|+4.251
|7
|Michael Rinaldi
|Ducati
|+4.617
|8
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|+4.792
|9
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|+5.797
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|+8.068
|11
|Daniel Petrucci
|Ducati
|+8.347
|12
|Garret Gerloff
|BMW
|+8.442
|13
|Philipp Öttl
|Ducati
|+10.592
|14
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|+13.534
|15
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|+16.839
|16
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|+17.365
|17
|Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|+18.881
|18
|Oliver König
|Kawasaki
|+33.614
|19
|Eric Granado
|Honda
|+42.022
|20
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|Retired
|21
|Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|Retired
|22
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|Retired
Race-2 not to be missed
After such a ‘good morning’ full of unexpected events, the Superbike takes a little break before returning to the track at 6:30 Italian for Race-2. One more opportunity for Razgatlioglu and for the Yamahas to be able to give themselves an encore, as well as for the Kawasakis to be able to aim for even higher goals for the first time in this championship.
