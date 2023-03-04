Ducati ‘unbeatable’

With the third and final free practice session of the round of Mandalika now gone in the archives, the Superbike comes alive approaching the Superpole. An appointment in which Ducati once again presents itself as leader, with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer once again in front of everyone even at the end of FP3. Contrary to the combined classification of the first two free practices, which had rewarded Michael Rinaldi’s best performance, this time it was the reigning world champion who set the fastest lap Alvaro Bautista.

Bassani’s anger

The Spaniard stopped the clock on the1:32,981, but with a Ducati that didn’t seem much faster than the competition. The proof is all in the gap that separates the number 1 from the Yamaha of Toprak Razgatliogluwith the Turkish driver only late 45 thousandths of second from the rival. Very good too Bassani, 3rd and spaced out by 79 thousandths. A performance that could have resulted in an even faster lap than the one signed if it hadn’t been for Hafizh Syahrin, who turned out to be an involuntary obstacle during his timed attempt. An unexpected event that unnerved the 23-year-old from Veneto just a few minutes from the end of time, and that didn’t allow him to aim for the top of the standings. Among the Italians, Andrea Locatelli’s 4th place should be underlined, with Rinaldi only 8th. More disappointing, finally, the performance of Jonathan Reaeven out of the top-10 and in thirteenth position.

Superbikes | Mandalika, standings PL3 (top-10)



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1:32,981 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha +0.045 3 Axel Bassani Ducati +0.079 4 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +0.220 5 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha +0.438 6 Scott Redding BMW +0.604 7 Xavi Vierge Honda +0.820 8 Michael Rinaldi Ducati +1.190 9 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +1.262 10 Philipp Öttl Ducati +1.270

All towards the Superpole

With these results, the teams and riders are now approaching qualifying, scheduled for 3.40am Italian time and live on Sky Sport MotoGP. A test that will anticipate Race-1 by a few hours, the latter also available free-to-air on TV8. Remy Gardner will not participate in both sessions, with the Australian forced into the pits for gastroenteritis.