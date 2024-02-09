Lighter green

After the pre-season tests held in Jerez de la Frontera and Portimao, also the Official Kawasaki has revealed the livery of its own Ninja ZX-10RR with which Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani will face the 2024 season. Also in this case, awaiting the first round at Phillip Island on 24 and 25 February, the Kobe house has kept its tradition alive with the green colour, albeit with the particularity of a lighter shade than that of previous years. In addition, in addition to the addition of new sponsors, black almost completely disappears, with a greater presence of white.

First year without Rea

Furthermore, 2024 will be the first championship without the presence of Jonathan Rea. The six-time world champion, after a long and uninterrupted presence in the team since 2015, will face the next world championship on Yamaha, replacing his rival Toprak Razgatlioglu, who in turn moved to BMW. Consequently, together with the reconfirmed Alex Lowes, the former Ducati Axel Bassani will take over from the Northern Irishman, with the main objective of both riders to bring the Japanese team back into the fight for the championship.