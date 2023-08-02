Jerez last round of 2023

In the first days of the summer break of the Superbike championship, an important novelty has arrived the last stop of this calendar: the 12th datepreviously fixed in Argentina in San Juan Villicum and then canceled for geopolitical reasons (thanks to the forthcoming national and provincial elections) will in fact be held in Europe, and more precisely on the historic Andalusian track of Jerez de la Frontera. After the rounds already held in Spain, first in Catalonia and then in Aragon, the country will therefore welcome back the top flight derived from series production from 27 to 29 Octoberdates on which the last round of the Supersport championship will also be held.

The return

The track, named in memory of Angel Nieto, welcomed the first edition valid for the Superbike in 1990to then leave the scene until 2013. From that year it remained fixed until 2021with the exception of 2018 and the lack of reconfirmation in 2022. In this way, this season’s edition will therefore mark a return in every sense to Jerez de la Frontera, which however will not host the Supersport 300, a category that will contest the his last race of the season always in the Iberian Peninsula, but in this case on the Portuguese circuit of Portimao from 29 September to 1 October.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 The 2023 #WorldSBK season will conclude with a thrilling season finale at Jerez 🙌 Here’s everything you need to know 👉 https://t.co/4lEBVJdEdQ pic.twitter.com/6CCB6rbAYq — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) August 2, 2023

Comments

An agreement that has generated enthusiasm in the people directly involved in the negotiations to bring Jerez to the calendar to replace the South American round, as demonstrated by the words of the Superbike Executive Director Gregory Lavilla: “We are delighted to bring the WorldSBK championship back to its roots at the legendary Jerez de la Frontera circuit for the final round of the 2023 season – he has declared – Jerez holds a special place in the history of our sport and it’s fitting to end this extraordinary season in a place with such a rich heritage. We look forward to seeing the fierce competition and celebrating the legacy of the sport with the passionate Andalusian fans.”

Very positive comments also came from Arthur BernalMinister of Tourism, Culture and Sports in the Junta of Andalusia: “Our partnership with the FIM Superbike World Championship is long and lasting – he added – We are delighted to be able to announce this final event, which will surely attract many racing fans to the Circuito de Jerez. There is no better place than Andalusia to host this race. Our region is a guarantee of success in organizing major sporting events. I want to thank the strong collaboration between the Andalusian Council, the City of Jerez and Dorna to give even more prominence to a city that is already known throughout the world for its link with motorsports”. Jerez de la Frontera which has as its first town María José Garcia Pelayo: “The event represents a great opportunity for Jerez and for the Circuit to see the return of Superbike – he concluded – Jerez is once again positioning itself as a point of reference for world motorcycling, as an emblematic circuit for riders, teams and enthusiasts. A circuit which, with the return of the Superbike, is starting a new period of momentum. Hosting the round initially scheduled in Argentina in Jerez is a milestone, thanks to the collaboration of the Municipality, the Andalusian Council and Dorna. All three parties are aware that Jerez is an icon of world motorcycling and that all major motorsport events must pass through this circuit”.