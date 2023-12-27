The choice of Cremona

Last October the Superbike calendar for next season was officially announced, not without some news which also included Italy. In fact, in addition to the confirmation of Misano Adriatico, the real surprise was the choice of Cremona circuit, located about half an hour away from the Lombard provincial capital. The world championship of motorcycles derived from series production will arrive at the weekend from 20 to 22 Septemberbut even before these dates there will be some interventions to obtain the approval of the grade B required by the FIM.

The FIM requirements

L'five-year agreement reached with Dorna will therefore see Cremona at the center of world attention for the third to last round of the 2024 season, for an event highly anticipated by both fans and the top management of the track, starting withCEO Alessandro Canevarolo. Precisely the latter, in a statement reported by speedweek.comlisted all the projects which will help meet the FIM's requirements for the circuit, on and off the track.

More seats for spectators

We will start, in particular, with the creation of new stands in addition to those already existing: “We initially planned this project for 2026 or 2027, but now we have brought it forward to 2024 – He admitted – there will be a grandstand at curves 1 and 2 and another at the curves from 4 to 6as well as a new grandstand at the exit of turn 13, where the entrance to the pit lane is also located. The total investment amounts to eight-nine million euros“.

Faster turns

Another aspect highlighted to implement improvements before the arrival of the Superbike is related tolast sector of the track, deemed too narrow. In this regard, Canevarolo explained in detail what the planned interventions will be: “The most significant changes to the layout will be made from turns 11 to 13, which will be made significantly faster – he added – while turns 11 and 12 will be faster by around 20 km/h, turn 13 will be even faster by around 7 km/h. Thanks to this measure, drivers will be able to take turns 11 and 12 in third gear instead of second, and turn 13 in second gear instead of first. This was achieved by changing the radii and slope. The length of the runway will increase from 3704 to 3768 metres. We expect 50-60,000 spectators over the weekend – he concluded – there will certainly be fewer visitors on Fridays and we are limited to 25,000 on Saturdays and Sundays. Parking spaces are numerous and free“.