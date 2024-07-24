Not just MotoGP

Just like in this year’s MotoGP calendar, there has been no shortage of changes in Superbike during the current world championship: above all, the cancellation of the Hungarian Round scheduled on the Balaton circuit, which would have hosted the championship in October if it had not been for the homologation of the track not yet ready. In this way, the series will return to Estoril in the same period (a track that, like Barcelona, ​​will not be included in the next calendar), but before that there will be the highly anticipated all-Italian debut on the Cremona track, from 20 to 22 September.

The Slovak candidacy

In the meantime, still in the Eastern European panorama, there are other locations that have as their objective to welcome Superbike possibly as early as next year. In addition to Balaton, which is therefore aiming for homologation by the FIM, another nation that is working to reach an agreement with Dorna is Slovakia.

Slovakia Ring

The event venue could be the Slovakia Ringa circuit inaugurated in 2009 and which mainly hosts four-wheel categories, but which has been included in the EWC calendar on three occasions. Interviewed by speedweek.com and present together with other representatives in the last rounds of Donington and Most, the Marketing Director of the Slovakia Ring, Peter Peczeconfirmed the negotiations started with Dorna to be able to enter the calendar as early as next year:

“We are interested in organizing something big, and we are currently clarifying which conditions need to be met. – has explained – Our track is 5922 meters long and the length of the starting straight is 900 meters. If we get the green light, we could organize a race as early as 2025. Everything should be clear by the end of the year at the latest, but it could happen even earlier.“.