Superbike Imola, Rinaldi fastest in free practice

Michael Reuben Rinaldi he commands the Superbike time standings after Friday’s free practice at the Imola circuit. The Ducatista, officially declared on the day fit throughout the weekend, he commanded the second session with a time of 1:47.128beating by more than half a second the reference time obtained in the morning by Toprak Razgatlioglu.

In a practice session that saw three red flags, Rinaldi beat Alex at the last available attempt Lowes and Garrett Gerloff (who knocked out his BMW teammate Loris Baz at Rivazza, also causing him a contusion to his left arm). Bassani, Locatelli and Petrucci are also in the top 6, ahead of championship leader Alvaro Bautista, seventh, half a second behind his teammate. The top 10 is completed by Redding, Rea (author of a crash) and Razgatlioglu, for a ranking that partially reverses the values ​​established so far by the championship: the top four in the World Championship are not among the top four in FP2.

Superbike Imola, the times of FP2

In this graphic the times of the second free practice session.

Superbike Imola, so in the first session

Toprak set the best time in the first session of the weekend Razgatlioglu, which shot at 1:47.661. Great duel between the 2021 world champion and Jonathan Rea throughout the session: the Turk won by just three thousandths, while Bautista finished in third place despite only 30 thousandths of a delay from the Yamaha rider. Rinaldi fourth ahead of Bassani and Petrucci, Locatelli, Lowes, Gerloff and Redding also in the top 10. For most of the drivers, today’s free practice was an opportunity to evaluate the different Pirelli tires and to understand which would be the best option for the three races of the weekend.