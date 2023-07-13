Imola, Rinaldi will be evaluated after FP1

After the big scare at Donington, Michael Ruben Rinaldi is ready to get back on track. He will do it at Imola on Friday morning: the Ducati rider, having carried out the usual checks, has in fact received the go-ahead to participate at least in the first free practice session, scheduled for tomorrow at 10.30.

After PL1 his physical conditions will be examined by the medical staff of the series-derived championship, in order to evaluate his body’s endurance capacity under stress. Rinaldi was involved in an accident on the first lap of Race-2 at Donington Park together with Loris Baz and Tom Sykes (who suffered clearly the worst, with 13 broken ribs and a fractured left ankle).

Rinaldi’s words

The number 21 rider, who suffered a minor concussion and a right ankle injury, put the incident behind him and said he was ready for his home weekend: “I’m really happy to be back racing at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola, a fantastic track. And I’m obviously happy to have received the “fit”. I take this opportunity to thank all the Dorna medical staff for having followed me daily since Donington. It is clear that I will have to be reviewed after PL1 but it is a normal procedure and I hope I can pass the exam without problems. It will be a special weekend also because we haven’t ridden on this track for a long time. In addition, the weather forecast assumes very hot temperatures over the weekend. But I assure you: it will be fun“.

Bautista’s words

Alvaro Bautista instead he arrives at Imola to defend his leadership. The world champion is dominating the championship with 357 points and has a comfortable lead of +93 over Toprak Razgatlioglu’s Yamaha, but he will still go on the attack: “Let’s go back to Imola on a track where I raced only once but of which I have very good memories. And then it will be the second home race for Ducati and this is always a reason for further excitement. I have to admit that it won’t be an easy weekend because we don’t have many references on this track and so our goal will be to work as best as possible to find the same feeling we’ve had so far this season. I have no expectations: I just hope to have fun and give all the Ducatisti a nice weekend”.