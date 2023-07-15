Superbike Imola, the classification of Race-1

Superbike Imola, the chronicle of Race-1

Alvaro Bautista and the Ducati they impose their law also in Imola. In fact, the Spaniard won Race-1 on the Santerno circuit, obtaining the 17th success in 19 seasonal races. A result obtained with patience and awareness of the superiority of the Panigale and which erases the controversy over the decision to depower the bike by 250 laps. In the first half of the race spent together with the group, the world champion simply waited for his moment, first taking off Jonathan Rea and then chasing Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Despite a scare for a tail at the Acque Minerali, Bautista gets back in touch with the Turkish rider and breaks the deadlock with eight laps to go, downhill towards Rivazza. The championship leader, then, has to do nothing but manage the advantage over a Razgatlioglu that he held as long as he could, but he has to surrender to the superiority of the Ducati. The Yamaha rider had to settle for a place of honor which earned him his 100th podium in Superbike.

Third place for Rheawho has none to attack the BMW betrothed, at the foot of the podium Andrea Locatelli, who commands a Italian poker also made up of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Danilo Petrucci (first among the independents, author of a remarkable comeback race from 10th place) and Axel Bassani, great protagonist in the opening bars. Baz, Lowes and Redding are also in the top 10.

The next appointments

The Superbike will be back on track tomorrow. The Superpole Race is scheduled for 11am, while Race-2 will also take place at 2pm. Here you can find all the references regarding timetables and TV programs. In the drivers’ standings, Bautista widens the already impressive gap he had on the eve of Razgatlioglu: now the world champion has a margin of 98 points over the Turkish rider and 191 over Jonathan Rea.