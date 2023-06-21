Waiting for Imola

More than a month after the Emilia-Romagna Round held in Misano Adriatico, the Superbike will return to Italy for a second time from 14 to 16 Julythis time for Round of Italy. The venue of the event will once again be in the same region where the previous appointment took place in Beautiful countrybut to host the highest category of motorcycles derived from series production will be theAutodrome ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ of Imolafor the first time after three years of absence.

On to ticket sales

Before arriving in the province of Bologna, the Superbike will fly to Donington Park for the UK Round (from 30 June to 2 July), but while waiting for the appointment, from Thursday 22 June it will already be possible buy tickets entrance to attend the event from the portal ticketone.it, which can also be accessed via the official website of the racetrack. All this, not without an important novelty reserved for enthusiasts of the category residing in Emilia-Romagna.

Only 25 days left until the big comeback! Engines running, hand on the knob and off at full throttle! 🏍️🔥 🗓️ Save the date! 14 – 16 July

🎟️ Tickets 🔗 https://t.co/dBVkyCS8OF

👉🏼 Download the Imola70 app#AutodromoImola #Imola70 #WorldSBK pic.twitter.com/39TXspGNMo — Imola racetrack (@autodromoimola) June 20, 2023

The reserved discount

Following the recent and violent floods which caused heavy damage to homes, landslides and a total of 15 victims, the Region, Formula Imola and the Municipal Administration they decided to implement ticket discounts reserved for residents of Emilia-Romagna. Specifically, interested parties will have promotions starting from 30 euros for the single day ticket on Saturday and Sunday, while for the day pass the discounts will start from 35 euros.