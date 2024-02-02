Debut ever closer

The four-year disqualification from competitions is over, Andrea Iannone is ready to open a new chapter in his career in Superbike, the category in which will debut this year after the long experience spent in the MotoGP. The driver from Vasto is now close to taking part in the first world championship event of the 2024 season on the Australian circuit of Phillip Islandwhere it will present itself after having particularly convinced in the pre-season test sessions.

The positive feelings

#29 of Team GoEleven he in fact highlighted his qualities in the four days of overall testing between Jerez de la Frontera and Portimao, setting fast laps on his Ducati Panigale V4R: “Overall I don't feel bad – explained 'The Maniac' after the round in Portugal – we're more or less there with race tyres, we are quite fast. It's possible to improve a little, but the difficulty for me was the track. I had never ridden on this circuit with a street bike and it was really difficult since I didn't have a reference. Every aspect is completely new. I had a lot of fun and day after day I recovered my feeling with the work in the garage and with the team. For me it's beautiful. Every day it gets better and better. This is the most important thing. The feeling with the bike always improves when you ride more”.

What to expect in Australia

If the 34-year-old from Abruzzo had never ridden before in Portimao, things will be different for Phillip Island. On this track Iannone achieved two podiums in MotoGP in 2015 and 2018, but past results are still not enough to generate excessive optimism in view of the race weekend scheduled for 24 and 25 February.

“We don't know what to expect, but it's important to work well – he added – I don't want to have high expectations as we will have some really difficult times, but there will also be the chance to experience truly beautiful moments. I think the target is high, and if we are here it is to achieve good results. We are only at the beginning and we need time to get to the top.”