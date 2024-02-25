First weekend in Superbike

Front row in Superpole, podium on his Superbike debut in Race 1 and 4th place in Race 2, with a technical problem that occurred in the Superpole Race which denied him the possibility of another podium. It cannot be defined as negative at all Andrea Iannone's first weekend in Superbike careerreturning after a four-year disqualification: “A lot has happened, but we definitely have ended this weekend with positive energy – declared the former MotoGP rider to the official Superbike channel – we got third position in Race 1, while we were a bit unlucky in the Superpole Race because we had a problem with the grip. It was strange and dangerous, it had never happened to me before, but it happened anyway. In the end, in Race 2, the feeling was incredible with the first tyres, but with the second I lost everything. I don't know the reason, perhaps due to the temperatures dropping, but the feeling was certainly worse. In any case I believe it was a good starting point“.

Not completely happy

Almost everything was positive for the Team GoEleven driver, who however has some small remorse for the outcome of Race 2. A fourth position obtained against high-level opponents in a memorable weekend for him: “I'm not frustrated that I didn't get a trophy in Game 2, but you're also not completely happy when you can't get it and you have the chance to do it – he added – I'm 70% happy, but it was still an incredible comeback: I can't think or be negative. We have to keep pushing, and maybe things will be better in Barcelona. I'm very excited for my first Superbike weekend. We fought a lot, and it was difficult because every rider here is fast. The Kawasaki is very fast in a straight line, as is the BMW. Everyone is at a high level, but I had a lot of fun, and I think I did a magical and special weekend“.

The emotion of returning

Iannone is therefore happy for his return to the track and for his first experience in Superbike, but also for the support he felt from the fans at home: “I'm happy because everyone supported me in Italy – he continued – I felt great energy from the fans and everyone, and I think it's the best way to return. When you are competing and you feel the possibility of being able to do well you try to reach your goal, it's normal. In any case I want to thank everyone: from Ducati to my team to my fans, as well as the Superbike world. Really everyone.”

Waiting for Barcelona

With the Superbike returning to the track in a month, Iannone is finally focusing on the next round in Spain: “We will see in Barcelona why I have never tested on that circuit with this bike, as well as with these tyres. Every time we arrive at a new circuit it's a new experience, so we'll try to get the best information, we'll work throughout the weekend to try to be fast and at a good level.”