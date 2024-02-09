Honda also shows up

Last days of presentations all in Japanese style in Superbike, with the Team HRC which officially unveiled its new one Honda CBR1000RR–R a few hours after the launch of the Kawasaki Ninja. The official team of the Minato house, with the reconfirmation of its duo of Spanish drivers made up of Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuonais thus preparing to compete in the 2024 season with the great objective of redeeming itself from the disappointing results of recent years, returning to the fight for the top positions.

We focus on technical innovations

To do so, the Golden Wing has thus removed the veils from its Firebladea motorbike which from an exclusively aesthetic point of view does not present any major changes compared to that of 2023. The traditional colors remain red, white and blue, with a greater presence of the latter especially on the belly. What will change, however, will be the aerodynamic and electronic package, already tested in pre-season tests in Jerez de la Frontera and Portimao. News, together with that of José Manuel Escamez as Team Manager in place of Leon Camier, which the two riders will bring to the track on 24 and 25 February, when the Superbike will open the dance with the first round of the calendar at Phillip Island.