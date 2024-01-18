The BMW M 1000 RR presented

After four years as a Yamaha standard bearer Toprak Razgatlioglu has changed its colors by accepting the courtship of BMW which yesterday inaugurated the presentations regarding the top teams expected to start in Superbike in 2024.

At the BMW Motorrad headquarters in Berlin the Turk together with his boxmate Michael Van Der Mark and the 'satellite' riders Bonovo Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff has taken the wraps off the 2024 BMW M 1000 RR.

“In Portimao, the first time I rode this bike, I smiled on the straight as this bike is really fast. We simply have to improve things but we are not far away. We need more laps and more kilometers – the words of Razgatlioglu – Overall the bike is really good. Especially Engine braking is exceptional. We just need to improve some areas of the bike to adapt it to my style.”

“Next week's test in Jerez will be very important as we will see all the riders there – added the 2021 world champion – for now I've been riding alone and without seeing other Superbike riders: now I have to see the lap times. The first race will be a bit difficult. Phillip Island is always tough as you have to preserve the rear tire a lot. We'll see how it goes. BMW works every day. When I see BMW working, I work even harder. And if we work like this I think we can become world champions. I don't know if this or next year, but I believe it; we are not far apart.”