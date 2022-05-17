Almost exactly one month after the last round of Assen, Superbike is finally ready to restart the engines this weekend at the Portuguese circuit ofEstorilwhere the third trial of the championship. Thus we start again in an atmosphere of open battle for the top of the world rankings between the Yamaha of reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, the Kawasaki of Jonathan Rea and the Ducati of Alvaro Bautista, with the Spaniard temporarily occupying the leadership in the ranking (here the rankings) thanks to three total successes between Aragon and Assen, just like Rea. Still on the hunt for his first success of the season, however, the Turkish number 1, who will want to break this fast on a circuit where, moreover, he has never celebrated a career victory in WSBK.

To understand who will therefore be able to get on the top step of the podium, or who will still be able to enter for the first time as an outsider in this 2022, the appointment is set from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 May, the weekend in which Sky Sport MotoGP / HD will broadcast the Portuguese Superbike weekend in full and live. Even in this circumstance, TV8 will program will offer clear and live Race 1 and 2, respectively on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, and then carry out the deferred delay of only the Superpole Race on Sunday. Specifically, here is the list of schedules and television channels that will broadcast the live broadcast of the third round from Estoril.

WSBK 2022, Estoril, TV schedules

Friday 20 May

11:30 – PL1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD)

16:00 – PL2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD)

Saturday 21st May

12:10 – Superpole Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD)

15:00 – Race 1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD And TV8)

Sunday 22nd May

12:00 – Superpole Race (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HDdelayed at 14:00 on TV8)

15:00 – Race 2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD And TV8)