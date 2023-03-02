In Indonesia to reconfirm

Only seven days have passed since the start of the first weekend of the 2023 season at Phillip Island, but the Superbike is already ready to hit the track for the second round of the world championship. This time, the Indonesian track will welcome the top championship of motorcycles derived from series production Mandalikawhere Alvaro Bautista will try to continue its positive streak of results. In Australia, in fact, the Ducati Spaniard scored a hat-trick at the end of all the races held, and he will land this weekend on a circuit that is very dear to him.

Mandalika mon amour, but watch the weather

Last year, contrary to the current one, Mandalika was in fact included in the final part of the calendar, which allowed the Iberian driver to mathematically become world champion in this category for the first time in his career. It is now time for Bautista to celebrate his return to Indonesia in the best possible way, even if the weather forecasts are not entirely favorable (as often happens in Indonesia) with strong Precipitation risk: “It is inevitable that this round will present us with more difficult challenges than the ones we faced in Australia – explained the number 1 – Last year in Indonesia we weren’t as competitive as we were in Phillip Island but I have to admit that during the winter tests I found myself well even in conditions other than the ideal ones. As always, I’ll try to have fun session after session, then in the end we’ll settle the bills”.

Rinaldi for another brace

At Ducati, there is also the other goal of Michael Rinaldi, which in Superpole Race and in Race-2 had helped to achieve two one-two finishes for the Aruba.it-Racing team at Phillip Island. However, the 14th place in Race-1 did not allow the rider from Rimini to finish in second place in the world standings, temporarily occupied by another Italian in Andrea Locatelli. The gap from the latter is only 3 points, with Rinaldi’s third position shared ex aequo with Jonathan Rea: “In Australia we proved to be very fast especially in dry conditions – he specified – for this reason in Indonesia will be important to be ready even if the weatheras often happens on the Mandalika circuit, should change abruptly. The start of the season was positive but the most important thing is to be able to immediately confirm ourselves at last Sunday’s levels”.

TV dates and times

Ducati’s magical period is also present in Supersport, a class in which the Borgo Panigale manufacturer was best represented by the two successes in Australia of Nicholas Bulega. Waiting to understand what will happen to Mandalika starting from Friday 3 March, through this link it is possible to consult the times of the sessions broadcast live both from Sky Sports MotoGP that clear on TV8a channel that will also offer reruns at more ‘convenient’ times for the Italian public.