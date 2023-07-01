Bautista jokes about his opponents

For a moment it really felt like that Alvaro Bautista and the Ducati Panigale V4R could be in trouble at Donington, a stronghold of the Jonathan Rea-Toprak Razgatlioglu duo, but Bautista simply let the former Superbike dominators vent to then bid farewell to the company with progressive tire degradation.

The start of Race-1 at Donington was memorable, Jonathan Rea was very effective in the distance and managed to overtake Razgatlioglu from the cinema in the left corner, at which point the Turkish rider surgically crossed the trajectory the next lap. The Yamaha rider was instead the ‘king’ of the Melbourne hairpin thanks to an excellent exit from the Fogarty esses. All of this boldness it wasn’t enough for the riders who fought for the 2021 title in the face of a Bautista who, when he decided to pass them as if they were stationary on the straight of the Dunlop bridge, left no chance of a reply going on to win solo by updating the track record by breaking it right in Razgatlioglu, once again second and first of the humans on the track that had seen him win three times in 2022.

Excellent Petrucci

He completed the podium the poleman Jonathan Rea, who in the end managed to resist a really effective Danilo Petrucci at Donington on the Ducati prepared by the Barni team which this time got the better of the one prepared by Motocorsa entrusted to Axel Bassani.

Andrea Locatelli in a comeback completed the top-5 ahead of Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani, Scott Redding, Tom Sykes and Remy Gardner. Tomorrow the plan schedules the Superpole Race of the Superbike at 14:00, while Race-2 will get underway at 17:00, times that will allow the premier class of the World Championship of derivatives from the series not to overlap with F1, engaged in Austria with the start at the Gran Prize scheduled at 3pm.