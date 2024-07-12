by VALERIO BARRETTA

Free Practice Donington, FP2 Report

In a weekend of break for both Formula 1 and MotoGP, the eyes of motorsports fans are mainly on Superbike and WEC. As for the production-derived series, Toprak Razgatlioglu plays the lion’s share of the first day of the Donington weekend: the Turkish BMW rider leads both the first and second practice sessions, the latter beating the practice record with a time of 1:26.013.

In second place a Danilo Petrucci clearly recovering: the Barni team driver (1:26.235) precedes Nicolò by only three thousandths Bulega. More difficulties for Alvaro Baptistsixth behind Alex Lowes and Scott Redding and protagonist in the first part of the session of a crash in turn-1 after losing the front. Twelfth position for Jonathan Rea.

Free Donington, FP2 results

These are the rankings at the end of the second free practice session.

How did FP1 go?

Razgatlioglu has imposed his pace on the rest of the group since this morning. On a wet and humid asphalt, the Turk (1:26.419) inflicted four tenths on Petrucci: they were the only ones to lap in 1:26. Third place for Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) ahead of Alex Lowes, while Bautista had to settle for fifth place, 738 thousandths from the championship leader. Only 13th for Rea, who spent about half the session in the pits.

Tomorrow Superbike will be back on track at 10 for FP3, at 12 for Superpole and at 15 for Race-1. Sunday at the same times respectively for warm up, Superpole Race and Race-2.