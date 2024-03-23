First pole with BMW

After finishing the top-5 of the Phillip Island Superpole, Toprak Razgatlioglu it definitely made a comeback in Barcelona, ​​home of the Catalonia Round. The 2021 world champion has in fact written an important chapter in his career by conquering the first pole position aboard the BMWa team he joined this year after his previous experience in Yamaha, but not only.

Perfect superpole

For the #54 the satisfaction is not exclusively in the pole position with the official Bavarian team, but also in the signature on new track record of Barcelona. A time signed in the first five minutes of the session 1:39.489, unattainable even for all those who tried to surpass the feat of the Turkish driver in the final stages of qualifying. However, it was the closest we came Nicolò Bulega, a tenth behind. Like other riders, the new face of Ducati also set a faster time than Razgatlioglu in the first sector, but lost in the remaining two. The 24-year-old from Emilia will thus launch himself into the hunt for #54 exactly as he did Andrea Iannonewhich completes the first row three tenths behind the poleman of the Catalan round. The performance of Van der Mark's second BMW was also good, as he will start from fourth position also thanks to the valuable advice received from his teammate in the pits between the first and second stints. However, the reigning world champion does not shine Alvaro Bautistajust outside the top-10 and in 11th position, behind Petrucci. The Yamahas are in difficulty, as demonstrated by the 13th half Of Jonathan Rea.

Catalonia 2024, Superpole: starting grid

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu BMW 1:39.489 2 Nicolò Bulega Ducati +0.102 3 Andrea Iannone Ducati +0.310 4 Michael van der Mark BMW +0.458 5 Sam Lowes Ducati +0.499 6 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha +0.611 7 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +0.627 8 Remy Gardner Yamaha +0.642 9 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +0.738 10 Danilo Petrucci Ducati +0.751 11 Alvaro Bautista Ducati +0.808 12 Scott Redding BMW +1,045 13 Jonathan Rea Yamaha +1,048 14 Garrett Gerloff BMW +1,216 15 Axel Bassani Kawasaki +1,369 16 Michael Rinaldi Ducati +1,432 17 Tito Rabat Kawasaki +1,656 18 Iker Lecuona Honda +1,688 19 Xavi Vierge Honda +1,708 20 Philipp Öttl Yamaha +1,848 21 Bradley Ray Yamaha +1,933 22 Tarran MacKenzie Honda +2,154 23 Adam Norrodin Honda +3,304

Upcoming events

A few more hours of waiting and the Superbike will be back on track again for Race-1live at 2pm on Sky Sport Max. The event can also be followed free-to-air, but deferred and on TV8in this case at 5.45pm. This will not be the case for tomorrow morning's Superpole Race, live at 11:00, unlike Race-2. The last act of the weekend will start at 2.00pm again on Sky Sport Max, but with a repeat at 4.15pm on TV8.