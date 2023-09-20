Superbike, Bautista towards Aragon: a +57 to manage

The Superbike paddock is preparing to support the second “double” of the season after the one in Australia and Indonesia. In fact, free practice for the Tissot Aragon Round will begin on Friday morning at 10.30am, followed in the following week by the Pirelli Portuguese Round before the weekend that will close 2023 WorldSBK scheduled in Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) from 22nd to October 29th.

Alvaro Bautista he arrives at Motorland in Aragon with a 57 point advantage over Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). In the ranking dedicated to the manufacturers, Ducati has an advantage of 82 points over Yamaha while in the one reserved for the Teams, Aruba.it Racing – Ducati has to recover 32 points from the Pata Yamaha Prometeon team. After the unfortunate Sunday at Magny-Cours, preceded by the excellent podium (P2) achieved in Race-1, Michael Rinaldi he wants to return to fighting for victory on the track where he achieved (in 2020 with the Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R) the first success of his career in Superbike.

Bautista’s words

“It’s always special to race in Aragon in front of my family, friends and Spanish fans. It’s a home round for me and that’s why I really want to get on track. The Motorland is a very beautiful circuit but also very challenging. We have always had a good feeling with the bike on this track and therefore the goal is to work well from Friday morning and have fun in all the sessions”, commented the world champion.

Rinaldi’s words

“Let’s go to Aragon with confidence. It’s a track that I really like and the tests we did three weeks ago helped us to have a good starting point on our bike.“, added his teammate Rinaldi. “We are aware of our potential and for this reason I can’t wait to get on the track to give my best, as I always do”.