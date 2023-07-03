Bautista again

That the 2023 Superbike season was dominated by Ducati and Alvaro Bautista was known to all, and it was also seen on the occasion of Round of Great Britain at Donington Park, which closed the first half of this world championship. In reality, contrary to other weekends in which the Spanish rider put his signature on all the sessions of the weekend, the defending champion did not go into ‘unreachable’ mode.

Glory also for Rea and Razgatlioglu

The number 1 still won Race-1 and Race-2, but failed in his attempt to improve on the fastest lap of Jonathan Rea in Superpole, with the Northern Irishman of Kawasaki thus taking his first pole position of the season. In this way, Bautista still finished second, just like in the Superpole Racein this case won by Toprak Razgatliogluback on the top step of the podium with his Yamaha after Mandalika’s success in the same session.

Focus on Imola

For the rest, everything took place in the name of Bautista, which with the celebration of Race-2 led to 16 the number of seasonal victories. On the one hand, a positive race for Ducati also due to its first Superbike podium Daniel Petrucciriding for the Barni Spark Racing team, but on the other hand characterized by the bad crash of Michael Ruben Rinaldi: “If they had told me that I would have come back from Donington with 2 wins and a second place I might have found it hard to believe – commented the Spaniard – for this reason I am really happy for this weekend. The feeling with the bike was once again fantastic. I don’t look at the standings: I’m only thinking about the next race and I can’t wait to be at Imola”.

Fear for Rinaldi

A whole different story for the aforementioned Rinaldi: the Rimini rider, to dodge Tom Sykes who fell in front of him in turn 8 on the first lap, in fact impacted violently on the asphalt, in a carom that also involved Loris Baz, unlike the latter, who suffered some bruises, the number 21 suffered an ankle injury and a minor concussion: “It was a really unlucky weekend in which something important always happened in the first laps – commented – Today’s crash was really bad. I only remember finding myself on the ground with great pain in my ankle. Fortunately, the analyzes at the moment have excluded fractures. I do the Wishing Sykes a speedy recovery who was at the medical center with me.”