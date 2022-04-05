The last 2022 winter testing ended today at the Aragon circuit which will host the first round of the new WorldSBK season from Friday. Just like yesterday the morning was characterized by an extremely low temperature while in the afternoon the conditions of the circuit improved significantly. The two riders of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team worked to fix the last details in view of the first official free practice of the Pirelli Aragon Round scheduled for Friday at 10.30. In today’s three sessions, Alvaro Bautista finished 48 laps, setting his best time 1’49.094 in FP3 and finishing in third position 3 tenths from Rea (Kawasaki) and just 26 thousandths from Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). For Michael Rinaldi 44 laps completed and seventh position in the combined standings thanks to a time of 1’49.863 achieved in the early afternoon session.

Alvaro Bautista: “They were positive tests even if obviously the very low temperature in the morning did not allow us to make the most of all the sessions. However, we did a good job: today we concentrated above all on fixing the set up with the aim of improving the race pace with the harder tire and the results were positive. We have collected a lot of data to work on and this is very important. I’m really happy because the feeling is very good ”.

Michael Rinaldi: “Without a doubt I expected something more from these tests, but even in difficulties we can still find data that can help us. We understand what we need to be truly competitive and I hope that in these two days, after carefully analyzing the data, we will be able to find a solution that allows us to improve. In any case, we arrive at the beginning of the season with a great desire to do well ”.