Bautista launched towards an encore

In the Netherlands on the weekend that has just ended, the third of the 2023 Superbike championship, Alvaro Bautista he won all three races also scoring pole position in Qualifying. A clear domination that brings his race victories to eight out of nine at the start of the season where he only missed out on victory in the Superpole Race at Mandalika in Indonesia where he crashed.

Jonathan Rea is already very far in the standings, Toprak Razgatlioglu he ‘resists’ almost 60 points behind, but the feeling is that the pairing formed by Bautista and the Ducati is unbeatable in 2023. The other Ducatis, however, are unable to keep up with the former MotoGP rider and the Spanish rider has therefore underlined to put his own into exploiting a motorcycle that is certainly fast, but which fully blossoms only with him on the saddle.

“Where are the other Ducatis?”

“They say I win because I lost 20 kilos less than Toprak and because I have the best bike, but Michael Ruben Rinaldi weighs a little more than me so I wonder where the other Ducatis are“Bautista’s outburst against his detractors reported by the Spanish newspaper todocircuito.com. In the standings behind Bautista we find the official Yamaha duo with Razgatlioglu ahead of Andrea Locatelli, the first ‘human’ Ducati is that of Axel Bassani, fourth.

“I don’t care what other people say – Bautista added – I know it’s not easy to drive like me. I have to make a big effort to be able to ride the Ducati like this and to go fast. The bike is good, but it requires a MotoGP style and there aren’t many riders who come from that championship. I was lucky to have raced in MotoGP and now I can use my experience to have the confidence to ride like this.”