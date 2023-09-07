Back on track in France

The long summer break, interrupted only by the tests in Aragon (Spain) last week, is officially over. A very hot sun welcomed the paddock of WorldSBK on the circuit of Magny Cours (France) where the first free practice of the Pirelli French Round will take place tomorrow morning at 10.30.

The riders and the team Aruba.it Racing – Ducati (who on Tuesday announced Nicolò Bulega as Alvaro Bautista’s teammate in the 2024 WorldSBK season), are already at work on the transalpine circuit. The weekend race schedule includes Race-1 on Saturday at 14.00, then the Superpole Race on Sunday morning at 11.00. Race-2 will instead start at 3.15 pm to coincide with the MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera in which the Aruba.it Racing team will be busy for the second wild card of the season with Michele Pirro and the Ducati Desmosedici GP .

The words of Alvaro Bautista

“I trained a lot this summer, I was with my family, I made good use of the time available. We then had the opportunity to ride in Argon where, especially on the second day, we tried solutions that could come in handy. Magny-Cours is not an easy track with very hard braking, long corners and small hairpin bends with many changes of direction. We will start from last year’s base – when we were competitive anyway – even if it will be necessary to work and make some changes in light of the reduced number of engine revs. I would like to welcome Nicolò Bulega that I will have as a partner in the next season. He is making a great championship in SuperSport and will undoubtedly be a very competitive rider in WorldSBK. At the same time, I wish Michael Rinaldi all the best. I am sad that he will leave the team because I got on very well with him: he is a good boy, a fast rider and I know he is working hard to improve. I am sure that he will get great satisfactions ”.

The words of Michael Ruben Rinaldi

“We arrive at Magny-Cours with a great desire to get back on track. Last week’s tests were used to try out some set-up solutions that we might need. It will be a very special weekend with probably unprecedented weather for this round and always very high temperatures. It’s better that way. I will give my best, as always, and try to get the best results. I can’t wait to get on track with my Ducati Panigale V4R”.