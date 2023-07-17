Bautista: from the top step of the podium to the crash

The weekend of Round of Italy in Imola seemed once again destined for the total domination of Alvaro Bautista, author of the 17th affirmation of the season at the end of Race-1. For the Spanish reigning world champion, however, the story changed completely on Sunday, first with Toprak Razgatlioglu’s conquest of the Superpole Race and then, above all, due to the unexpected crash in Race-2.

Double from Razgatlioglu, Bassani spectacular

The Ducati number 1 practically ended his chances of taking his 14th consecutive long race victory by crashing immediately at the first detachedmoreover after a good start that seemed to offer the spectators of the Autodrome ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ all the necessary conditions to be able to witness another Bautista success. On the other hand, Razgatlioglu crossed the finish line first, again in front of everyone, not without a sweaty fight (in every sense, also given the high temperatures recorded on the Santerno circuit) with the other unofficial Ducati of Axel Bassani, 2nd in front of an excellent Jonathan Reafor the third time of the season on the podium.

No beating about the bush

It is therefore strange to hear negative comments from Bautista about his race, with the Iberian driver still firmly in command of the world standings despite the knockout from Imola: “There is little to say – he has declared – I made a trivial mistake passing over the white line in the first round. It can happen and the important thing is to know what happened. It’s a shame because the feeling has grown a lot over the weekend and this is still a positive aspect. See you in Most”.

The injury doesn’t stop Rinaldi

The Aruba.it Racing-Ducati team consoles itself with the 5th place for Michael Ruben Rinaldialready protagonist in free practice and author of a good placement in Race-2 despite the pain suffered in his right ankle: “I really gave my all and I’m happy for bringing home precious points – he added – today was really hard, i tried to push but I felt I was at 50% of my potential. From tomorrow I will be able to resume training constantly to arrive in the best possible conditions at Most”. As mentioned by both riders, Superbike is now allowing itself a break before returning to the track on the last weekend of this month, from 28 to 30 July, for the Czech Republic Round.