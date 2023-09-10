Bautista returns to +57

The technical problem in Race-1 and the accident with Michael Ruben Rinaldi in the Superpole Race frustrated the Magny-Cours weekend in Alvaro Bautistawho, however, made a great comeback in Race-2, saying goodbye to the company and winning with an almost ten second margin over the Toprak Razgatlioglu-Jonathan Rea duo, authors of a nice duel for the remaining steps of the podium.

Bautista had already pulled away decisively after the start, but the race was ‘reset’ for one Red flag made necessary by the condition of Dominique Aegerter after an accident in Adelaide which also involved Scott Redding.

The Ducati rider maintained the lead even during the restart, leaving no room for his rivals who had nothing left but to fight for second place, a position snatched from Razgatlioglu, always a tightrope walker when braking at Adelaide. Michael Ruben Rinaldi he was in the ranks of Toprak and Rea, but then gradually lost ground until he retired.

Behind the three phenomenons of the category was Andrea Locatelli ahead of the BMW of a lively Garrett Gerloff, who truly had an excellent weekend. Sixth Axel Bassani ahead of Danilo Petrucci. Remy Gardner, Xavi Vierge and Phillip Oettl completed the top-10. Bautista is back in the standings +57 on Razgatlioglu with three rounds remaining in the championship. Rea is 34 ahead of Locatelli in the fight for third place.