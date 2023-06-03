Ducati domain

Alvaro Bautista he won Race-1 of the Superbike at Misano leading the race from the first to the last lap. The reigning world champion, quoting the Ducati MotoGP team manager Davide Tardozzi, “did another sport” ahead of his home idol Micheal Ruben Rinaldi. A one-two that brought prestige to the wonderful celebratory livery that saw the official riders of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer take to the track dressed in yellow in honor of the history of the Emilian manufacturer (Bagnaia and Bastianini will do the same).

Yellow is a color that has a important tradition in the history of the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer. The first sports bikes in this color scheme date back to the first half of the 70s (750 Sport and 750 SS Desmo of the Spaggiari team), but it was in the 90s that Yellow Ducati, the one that inspired the special livery, met its moment of greatest popularity with use in the world of racing, which then extends to series production. Among the memorable models in Ducati Yellow coloring there is certainly the Ducati 748whose racing derivation led Paolo Casoli to triumph in the 1997 edition of the Supersport World Series, without forgetting superbikes such as 916, 996, 749, 999 and numerous other models in the range.

Behind the two Ducati riders Toprak Razgatlioglu he finished in third position. During the first lap, the Yamaha rider tried to pass at least Rinaldi with an impossible braking on the outside at the Rio corner, but he had to give up. The Turkish rider, betrothed to BMW next year, then kept the best Petrucci of the season at a safe distance, but the Barni rider crashed at the Quercia just a few laps from the end.

The best independent pilot was therefore Axel Bassani, fourth, ahead of Jonathan Rea who ruled a perky Dominique Aegerter. The top 10 was completed by Alex Lowes, Iker Lecuona, Remy Gardner and Xavi Vierge. Points also for Scott Redding, Andrea Locatelli, Garrett Gerloff, Philipp Oettl and Lorenzo Baldassarri. Tomorrow the Superpole Race is scheduled in the morning and then Race-2 in the afternoon starting at 14:00.