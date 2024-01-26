Neither Bautista nor Bulega put any weight on the clock

Nicolò Bulega certainly did not go unnoticed in the first official test session of the Superbikes in which he took part. The reigning Supersport champion, making his debut aboard the Ducati Panigale V4R in 2024, set the Jerez track record, confirming himself at the top of the time charts also on the second and final day of testing. The two-time reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, on the other hand, didn't even try to attack the time, preferring to work on 'digesting' the 7 kilos of ballast imposed by the new regulation which establishes a minimum rider weight.

“I'm happy because we took another step forward, even compared to Wednesday, and the feeling has grown steadily – commented Nicolò Bulega – we worked well on the time attack and this means that I was able to improve even with the qualifying tyres. I think it was an important test and now we go to Portimao with the aim of continuing on this path. The record? It does not change anything: I remain a rookie and my goals are different than the top riders“.

“I'm satisfied because after a Day-1 characterized by a bit of pain that didn't allow me to find the best feeling, on Day-2 things went better and this is undoubtedly a good sign. In fact I can say that my conditions have even improved – the analysis of Alvaro Bautista – we worked a lot on the set up, especially in light of the new regulations and we obtained important information. Obviously we never tried a time attack but it wasn't the priority of these tests. I can't wait to be in Portimao to continue on this path and to have further feedback on my conditions.”