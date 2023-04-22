Three penalty positions

In the morning, Alvaro Bautista took pole position in Superpole ahead of Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu. The ‘royal’ front row was turned upside down by the penalty inflicted on the reigning world champion. Both Bautista and Axel Bassani, in fact, they were set back three places on the starting grid for being a hindrance to other pilots. The two Ducatisti found themselves on the trajectory at a slow pace forcing their colleagues to slow down and for this reason two correct and punctual sanctions arrived from the Race Direction.

Bautista-Ducati dominance

At the start, Alvaro Bautista immediately took third position from Alex Lowes who tried to return the pass immediately at the start with a lunge in the legendary last esse of the Dutch track. Bautista responded immediately in Turn 1 and then set his sights on Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu. The superiority in this start of the season of the Bautista-Ducati pairing it is such that the Spaniard passed Razgatlioglu in his braking territory inside the last chicane. Jonathan Rea, on the other hand, was skewered on the inside in the quick change of direction after the straight which follows the very slow hairpin to the left which concludes the long first sector which sees the riders engaged in three consecutive right-hand bends.

Jonathan Rea tried to resist by gluing himself to the Ducati #1’s exhausts, but in the end he had to give in and then he almost didn’t find himself in Razgatlioglu’s jaws. The podium was therefore nothing short of illustrious with Bautista ahead of Rea and Razgatlioglu, the Ducati rider he won for the sixth time out of the seven races staged so far in 2023.

Italian derby for fourth place

Andrea Locatelli bent Axel Bassani in the tricolor challenge for fourth place as well as for the first ‘human’ placement behind the three extraterrestrials (one of which from another galaxy). The Yamaha rider surprised his compatriot in the grappling hook to the left forcing the Motocorsa team rider to get his Ducati back up. For Bassani, the satisfaction of having confirmed himself as the best independent driver at the finish line remains.

Sixth place for Dominique Aegerter, who ruled a very combative group also formed by Alex Lowes, Remy Gardner and Danilo Petrucci. Tenth position for Scott Redding, which suffered a clear drop in performance in the finale, most likely due to the tyres. The former MotoGP rider even occupied fourth place for a few laps only to then recede significantly in the final which saw him at least save the top-10. Fifteenth final place for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who had started sixteenth and after a good start has in turn lost his edge in the last few laps.