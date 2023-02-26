The dream weekend

A weekend at the limit of the impeccable that disputed by Ducati of the team Aruba.it Racing in the first round of the season a Phillip Island, where the Borgo Panigale manufacturer achieved three successes out of three total races. Race-1, Superpole Race and Race-2 saw the same winner, with Alvaro Bautista who kicked off his first world championship as reigning champion with exemplary performance, both on wet and dry track conditions.

Hat trick by Bautista

A personal hat-trick that allows him not only to obviously lead the championship standings, but already with a considerable advantage over his pursuer, Andrea Locatelli, 28 points late: “It’s a dream weekend – commented a Bautista over the moon – undoubtedly the best way to start the season also because we have shown that we are very fast in all conditions, both with rain and with different temperatures. I’m very happy and I want to thank my team who put me in a position to be able to achieve these results”.

Rinaldi’s redemption

In Ducati we can celebrate not only the Spaniard’s affirmations, but also the shotguns conquered on the Australian Sunday afternoon: both in the Superpole Race and in Race-2, Michael Rinaldi in fact, he crossed the finish line in second position behind his teammate, thus redeeming himself from a bitter Race-1 which even closed out of the points zone under the rain at Phillip Island: “It was a very positive Sunday – he has declared – after yesterday’s difficult race it was very important to stay focused and demonstrate that the level reached during the tests was the one we can stay on for the season. I had a lot of fun in the Superpole Race and in Race-2 I kept a very competitive pace. Compared to last year we have taken a big step forward. Now we will have to work to sort out those details that will allow us to get closer to Alvaro”.

The geese decide for Bulega

For Ducati, Phillip Island 2023 is also worth mentioning in the category Supersportswith two wins from two races scheduled for Nicholas Bulega: after the strategic choice that proved to be exceptional in Race-1, the driver from Emilia repeated it again in the following event, incredibly interrupted prematurely due to the invasion of two geese on the track: “Winning the first two races of the championship is an incredible feeling that I can’t describe – stated an excited Bulega – we worked so hard this winter, we never stopped. My team did an outstanding job, I worked hard in training. They have been sacrifices that are paying off. And I can’t wait to be in Indonesia where I had positive sensations last year”.