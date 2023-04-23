A Ducati symphony Saturday in Assen

Alvaro Bautista won Superpole but then be demoted three places for occupying the racing line on a lap where he was not pushing slowing Loris Baz and another competitor. The reigning world champion from fourth position on the grid didn’t struggle to take his sixth victory in seven races. Ducati also celebrates in Supersport, with Nicolò Bulega who obtained his third success of the season thus consolidating his leadership in the championship. The only discordant note is Michael Ruben Rinaldi who will try to redeem himself today in the Superpole Race and in Race-2.

The words of Alvaro Bautista

“Even if I don’t agree with the penalty, I have to admit that it served to give me further charge. I set off very determined, with the aim of pushing to take the lead without forcing it with the risk of making mistakes. It was a great victory, I’m very happy. The weather? We are ready to race in any condition”.

The words of Michael Ruben Rinaldi

“There is little to say. It was a very bad race, maybe one of the worst in my career in terms of results. The weekend started immediately uphill with the problems on Friday but I must admit that I have never found a good feeling. We must understand the problem and solve it. And I am convinced that we will succeed”.

The words of Nicolò Bulega

“Let me tell you: it was a perfect Saturday. The feeling with the bike is really very good and for this I can only thank the team for the work done not only this weekend but since the pre-season. There is great confidence and we want to do well also in Race 2″.