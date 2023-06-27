Almost a month of waiting

With the advent of this weekend the Superbike will finally rekindle its engines a Donington Parkseat of the Round of Great Britain and sixth of the twelve rounds of this championship. Consequently, the top category of motorcycles derived from mass production will complete the first part of the 2023 world championship, until now almost completely monopolized by the Ducati Panigale V4R of the Spaniard Alvaro Bautista.

After the excitement of Misano Adriatico at the beginning of June, the reigning world champion arrives in England with an impressive score to say the least: five victories out of five Races 1 and 2 run so far, with the only exception of the Superpole Race not won in Mandalika. In that case, it was Toprak Razgatlioglu who finished in front of everyone, moreover author of the pole position both in Indonesia and in the previous round at Phillip Island. For the rest, even in the context of qualifying, Bautista has always set the best times in the last three rounds.

As in all the events held up to now, the entire Donington weekend (which will also see the Supersport category on track) will be broadcast by Sky Sports MotoGP from Friday 30 June to Sunday 2 July. On this channel it will be possible to watch the first two free practice sessions and the subsequent Superpole and Race-1, both scheduled for Saturday. The latter test, moreover, will also be available clear On the canal TV8, the same one that will offer the live broadcast of Race-2 on Sunday. Different story for the Superpole Race, in this case available on a delayed basis at 15:00, unlike the live broadcast on Sky which will start an hour earlier.

Superbikes | Round Donington – TV Times

Friday June 30th

11.30 am: PL1 Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

4.00 pm: PL2 Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Saturday 1st July

11.25 am: Superpole Supersport (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

12.10: Superpole Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

3.00 pm: Superbike Race-1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)

4.15 pm: Supersport Race-1 (live from Sky Sport MotoGP)

Sunday 2nd July

2.00 pm: Superpole Race Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP, delayed on TV8 at 3.00 pm)

3.30 pm: Supersport Race-2 (live from Sky Sport MotoGP)

5.00 pm: Superbike Race 2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)