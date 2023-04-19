Back on track

The wait is almost over. After seeing the Superbike riders on track for the last time in Mandalika, an appointment dating back to over a month ago, the premier class of production-derived bikes will rekindle its engines again this weekend for the third round of the championship. Contrary to what happened in the two previous races, which had prompted fans to wake up in the early hours of the morning between Australia and the aforementioned Indonesia, this time everything will be simpler.

No more getting up early

The Superbike, in fact, will be staged for the first time in Europemoreover in an authentic two-wheel university like the Dutch track of Assen. Meanwhile, while the last grains of sand in the hourglass are falling, the main question remains the same: will we witness the umpteenth domination of Ducati Of Alvaro Bautista, or will there be redemption for the Spaniard’s direct opponents? The Borgo Panigale house is undoubtedly in impeccable form, but the recent tests of Toprak Razgatlioglu in MotoGP they may have restored confidence in the Turkish Yamaha rider, who only climbed to the top step of the podium in the Mandalika Superpole Race. In all the other five races, on the other hand, the reigning world champion didn’t give his pursuers the slightest joy, winning all the races on the calendar. The fact remains that Razgatlioglu, curiously, is still unbeaten in qualifying, where he obtained two pole positions in the first two races.

The TV show

For this weekend, therefore, it will not be necessary to set the alarm clock at prohibitive times. The first activity on the track will coincide with PL1, scheduled for the morning of Friday 21st April, a day in which FP2 will also take place in the afternoon. In a weekend that will also see the presence of Supersport and Supersport 300, the Superbike riders will battle it out again Saturday 22nd April for the Superpole and for Race-1, scheduled at 11:10 and 14:00 respectively. The program will then conclude with the Superpole Race and with Race-2, both on the day of Sunday 23rd April and at 11:00 and 14:00 respectively. All sessions will be broadcast live from Sky Sports MotoGPand streamed on Sky GP and NOW TV. For free-to-air broadcasts, TV8 will broadcast Race-1 and Race-2 (also in streaming on its official website), while the Superpole Race will be broadcast at 13:00.

Superbikes | Round Assen – TV Times

Friday 21st April

10.30 am: PL1 Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

3.00 pm: PL2 Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Saturday 22nd April

09.45 am: Superpole Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

10.15 am: Superpole Supersport (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

11.10 am: Superpole Superbike (live from Sky Sport MotoGP)

12.40: Race-1 Supersport 300 (live from Sky Sport MotoGP)

2.00 pm: Superbike Race-1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)

3.15 pm: Supersport Race-1 (live from Sky Sport MotoGP)

Sunday 23rd April

11.00 am: Superpole Race Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP, delayed on TV8 at 1.00 pm)

12.30 pm: Supersport Race-2 (live from Sky Sport MotoGP)

2.00 pm: Superbike Race-2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)

3.15 pm: Race-2 Supersport 300 (live from Sky Sport MotoGP)