POS. BUILDER POINTS 1 Ducati 179 2 Yamaha 134 3 Kawasaki 87 4 Honda 59 5 BMW 46

Bautista does 400 with Ducati

Alvaro Bautista and the Ducati dominated the Assen weekend in the Netherlands. As in Australia, the reigning world champion achieved victory in all three races that took place, a hat-trick that brings the victories to eight out of nine in 2023 of the ex MotoGP who for now is missing only the victory in the Superpole Race of Mandalika in Indonesia, which he escaped due to a fall.

The Spanish pilot took victory number 400 in the series-derived series for Ducati and is the third most successful rider in the history of the Borgo Panigale company behind King Carlo Fogarty and Troy Bayliss. In the Drivers’ standings, Bautista is increasingly pulling away from his rivals, with Toprak Razgatlioglu paying 56 points behind the Iberian driver.

Andrea Locatelli consolidated his third place in the standings with the third place obtained today in Race-2, while Jonathan Rea pays dearly for today’s zero due to the crash in Turn-9 while trying to keep up with Bautista and Razgatlioglu. The Cannibal slipped to fifth position behind a decidedly solid Axel Bassani who at Assen gave a considerable shoulder to Michael Ruben Rinaldi in the fight for the factory Ducati seat for 2024. Danilo Petrucci and Dominique Aegerter also come back, seventh respectively and eighth ahead of Xavi Vierge.