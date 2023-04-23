The championship standings at the end of the weekend in Holland, the third round of the 2023 world championship reserved for series-derived
Posted on
Superbike – Riders standings after Round Assen 2023
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|174
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|118
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|104
|4
|Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|77
|5
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|73
|6
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|54
|7
|Daniel Petrucci
|Ducati
|51
|8
|Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|50
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|49
|10
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|44
|11
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|37
|12
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|34
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|33
|14
|Phillip Oettl
|Ducati
|30
|15
|Garret Gerloff
|BMW
|23
|16
|Michael Van Der Mark
|BMW
|19
|17
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|6
|18
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|6
|19
|Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|4
|20
|Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|1
|21
|Eric Granado
|Honda
|0
|22
|Oliver Konig
|Kawasaki
|0
Superbike – Constructors’ standings after Round Assen 2023
|POS.
|BUILDER
|POINTS
|1
|Ducati
|179
|2
|Yamaha
|134
|3
|Kawasaki
|87
|4
|Honda
|59
|5
|BMW
|46
Bautista does 400 with Ducati
Alvaro Bautista and the Ducati dominated the Assen weekend in the Netherlands. As in Australia, the reigning world champion achieved victory in all three races that took place, a hat-trick that brings the victories to eight out of nine in 2023 of the ex MotoGP who for now is missing only the victory in the Superpole Race of Mandalika in Indonesia, which he escaped due to a fall.
The Spanish pilot took victory number 400 in the series-derived series for Ducati and is the third most successful rider in the history of the Borgo Panigale company behind King Carlo Fogarty and Troy Bayliss. In the Drivers’ standings, Bautista is increasingly pulling away from his rivals, with Toprak Razgatlioglu paying 56 points behind the Iberian driver.
Andrea Locatelli consolidated his third place in the standings with the third place obtained today in Race-2, while Jonathan Rea pays dearly for today’s zero due to the crash in Turn-9 while trying to keep up with Bautista and Razgatlioglu. The Cannibal slipped to fifth position behind a decidedly solid Axel Bassani who at Assen gave a considerable shoulder to Michael Ruben Rinaldi in the fight for the factory Ducati seat for 2024. Danilo Petrucci and Dominique Aegerter also come back, seventh respectively and eighth ahead of Xavi Vierge.
#Superbike #Assen #standings #BautistaDucati #orbit #FormulaPassion