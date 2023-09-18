We return to Spain

Weekend absolutely full of events for motorsport enthusiasts, both as regards the universe of two and four wheels: in addition to the Japanese Grand Prix in F1 and the first edition of the Indian Grand Prix in MotoGP, the Superbike will also his part in Aragon, two weeks before the French round of Magny-Cours. The event, which coincides with the third last event of the seasonwill also be the second of the three Spanish rounds included in the calendar.

How to get there

After the fourth round of the world championship held in Barcelona, ​​the top series of the series-derived motorcycle championship will arrive this weekend in the autonomous community of Aragon, and then move to Jerez de la Frontera for the last weekend of the season, scheduled at the end of October. For the moment, however, the drivers’ concentration is entirely on the track located in the town of Alcañiz, home of the second post-summer break event after the one held two weeks ago in France. On that occasion, the weekend ended mainly in the sign of Toprak Razgatlioglucapable of winning Race-1 (after Gerloff’s surprising pole) and the Superpole Race, recovering ground on the reigning champion Alvaro Bautistathen winner of Race-2.

The TV program

The goal of the Ducati Spaniard will therefore be to increase his lead in the general classification over the Turkish Yamaha rider, with the main aim of being able to get ever closer to winning his second consecutive world title. The #1 will be further motivated by the weekend in front of his home audience, which can be followed live on both Sky Sports which, clearly, on TV8, in this case with the exception of the Superpole Race, which will be offered on a deferred basis shortly before the start of Race-2. Below, the complete program and TV times of the Spanish round.

Superbikes | Aragon Round – TV Times

Friday 22 September

10.30am: PL1 Superbike (live on Sky Sport Max)

3.00 pm: PL2 Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Saturday 23 September

9.45am: Superpole Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport Max)

10.25am: Superpole Supersport (live on Sky Sport Max)

11.10am: Superbike Superpole (live on Sky Sport Max)

12.40pm: Race 1 Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport Max)

2.00 pm: Superbike Race-1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)

3.15pm: Supersport Race-1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Sunday 24 September

11.00 am: Superpole Race Superbike (live on Sky Sport Max, delayed on TV8 at 1.00 pm)

12.30pm: Supersport Race-2 (live on Sky Sport Max)

2.00 pm: Superbike Race-2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)

3.15pm: Race 2 Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)