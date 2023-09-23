Rinaldi smiles again

His last Superbike victory dates back to the Round of Aragon 2021, always riding the Ducati. Two years later, on the same circuit, Michael Ruben Rinaldi returns to triumph in the highest category of motorcycles derived from series production, climbing to the top step of the podium at the end of a Race-1 full of twists and applause-worthy comebacks. Above all, in addition to the sensational one by Danilo Petrucci, precisely that of #21, who was able to exploit the mistakes of his teammate without letting the fight for the victory be a matter reserved for Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea, 2nd and 3rd respectively°.

The match report

Race 1 in Aragon, in reality, had started under the best auspices Alvaro Bautista, good at overtaking poleman Rea on the outside of turn 1 after a good start. From that moment to the next 6 laps, the reigning world champion remained steadily in the lead, pulling ahead of his rivals on the straight but losing ground in the more ridden sections of the Spanish circuit. The most unexpected event, however, occurred at 7th round: at the entrance to turn 9, the Ducati rider has indeed lost control of his motorcycle, falling at low speed and restarting the race from the most remote areas of the classification. Due to this episode (as well as Lecuona’s Jump Start, which cost the Iberian two Long Lap Penalties), Bautista had to revolutionize his race in a negative way, with the objective of victory suddenly transformed into that of recovering at least until the points area. Leadership of the race was thus given to Jonathan Rea, who until the last five laps repelled the attacks of Toprak Razgatlioglu’s Yamaha, both on the straight and when braking. A two-way battle which however favored the return of Rinaldi, 3rd in the standings after overtaking Locatelli at the start. The duel in fact allowed the Ducati rider to glimpse the dream of victory, until he realized it with two nice overtakings first on Razgatlioglu, and then on Rea 3 laps to go, with the Northern Irishman from Kawasaki then losing second place to the Turkish Yamaha rider after a few corners. While Rinaldi can thus rejoice for a success that has been missing for two seasons, Bautista ends his race in the worst possible way with a second crash in turn 16 on the last lap, which effectively forces him to retire. Thanks to this double slip, the Spaniard still remains at the top of the general classification, but alone 37 points ahead of Razgatlioglu, who now sees the serious possibility of being able to catch up on his rival. Finally, it is worth highlighting the exceptional performance of Danilo Petruccimatch from last place on the starting grid and capable of moving up, in the space of 18 laps, up to fifth position.

Superbikes | Aragon 2023, Race-1: order of arrival

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Michael Rinaldi Ducati 33:18.957 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha +1,253 3 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +2,837 4 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +5,902 5 Danilo Petrucci Ducati +7,553 6 Philipp Öttl Ducati +14,427 7 Remy Gardner Yamaha +17.014 8 Garrett Gerloff BMW +17,259 9 Axel Bassani Ducati +18,496 10 Iker Lecuona Honda +19,424 11 Scott Redding BMW +21,653 12 Xavi Vierge Honda +21,960 13 Michael van der Mark BMW +23,690 14 Loris Baz BMW +23,971 15 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha +24,523 16 Florian Marino Kawasaki +28,279 17 Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha +37.369 18 Bradley Ray Yamaha +38.489 19 Hafizh Syahrin Honda +46.123 20 Isaac Viñales Kawasaki +46.478 21 Gabriele Ruiu BMW +1 turn 22 Oliver König Kawasaki +1 turn 23 Alvaro Bautista Ducati Withdrawn 24 Eric Granado Honda Withdrawn 25 Tito Rabat Kawasaki Withdrawn See also Bottas: "We can do better" | FormulaPassion.it

See you on Sunday

Once the first half of the most spectacular Superbike sessions have ended, the category will return to the track tomorrow for two more events: the first event, scheduled at 11:00 am and live on Sky Sport Max (delayed at 1pm on TV8), will be that of Superpole Racefollowed by 2pm from the conclusive proof of Race-2, in this case also live and free-to-air on TV8. Also not to be forgotten are the Supersport and Supersport 300 categories, with the complete program available via this link.