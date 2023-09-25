Ducati increasingly leaders

There are very few points where the team Ducati-Aruba.it may feel dissatisfied due to unrealized results or errors made Aragon, where the official team of the Borgo Panigale company in Superbike came close to total domination, in this case with both riders. If on one hand Alvaro Bautista put his Panigale V4R ahead of everyone in the Superpole Race and Race-2 on Sunday, as did his teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi in Race-1where Bautista had instead failed with a double fall.

Rinaldi’s return

A bad Saturday for the Spaniard, who also left the door open to Razgatlioglu for the championship fight, but consoled by the Rimini rider, who returned to success for the first time in Superbike after two years. Furthermore, Rinaldi’s last victory dates back to Aragon, also in that case astride the Ducati. A weekend that #21 also closed with another podium in Race-2this time in third position: “Maybe I could have attacked Toprak too if I hadn’t had to slow down to avoid taking risks when Locatelli had that technical problem – commented Rinaldi in reference to the end of Race 2 – but it doesn’t matter because this is still a good result. Maybe I missed something in the Superpole Race but the outcome of the weekend is really good. I want to continue having fun like this in the next two rounds.”

Bautista: the show postponed to Sunday

A nightmare Saturday for Bautistawho also managed to take the lead in Race-1 after the pole position conquered by Jonathan Rea, however recovering with two spectacular performances on Sunday, especially in the Superpole Race. While in Race-2 he effectively dominated from the start to the checkered flag, the reigning world champion took the victory by moving from 3rd place to 1st during the last lap: “I am extremely happy – commented – I want to repeat it: I learned a lot from Saturday’s mistake and these are things that help you grow. Even today the feeling with the bike was excellent and allowed me to push hard in the Superpole Race, putting me in a position to do a very nice last lap. In Race-2 I always remained focused, first during the nice duel on the first lap, then managing the advantage. See you in Portimao.”

Bulega comes close to the title

Finally, another note in the championship Supersport. In this case, perfection was achieved by Nicolò Bulega, author of the pole position and the three victories between Race-1, Superpole Race and Race-2. The only negative aspect for the driver from Reggio Emilia, however, is the mathematical failure to win the titlethanks to the 2nd place obtained by Stefano Manzi: “I’m really very happy – declared the man who will take over from Rinaldi in 2024 in Superbike and who could close the game on the coming weekend in Portugal – throughout the weekend the feeling with the bike was extraordinary and for this I thank the team for the work they did. The championship? I just want to think about winning the remaining races because riding this Panigale is really fun.”