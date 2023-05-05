Superbike and Pirelli until 2026

On the day the Superbike took to the track for the first two free practice sessions of the Barcelona round, the Sleep officially announced the renewal of the technical partnership between the same championship and the Pirelli. The Milanese company, which has been present in Superbike for twenty years as a sole tire supplierwill keep the same role until the end of the 2026 seasonthus remaining in the top category of motorcycles derived from series production for another three championships.

Twenty years together

An agreement that underlines the strength of the combination between the two realities, and which was thus commented by Aldo NicoteraSenior Vice-President and Head of Moto and Cycling Pirelli : “This year we celebrate an important milestone – he has declared – this for us is the 20th year of activity together with the FIM Superbike World Championship as Sole Supplier for all classes. A journey that began in 2004 and which represents a first example in terms of the Single Tire Supplier formula in the history of the main motorsport competitions, and which years later proved to be a winning choice and imitated by other Championships. Motorsport has historically been an integral part of Pirelli’s DNA, and this renewal is in line with our corporate strategy which sees World Superbike as a key context for the development of our motorcycle tyres, starting with tires for competitions and super sports . We are happy to continue this experience together with Dorna, the teams and the riders until 2026, continuing to offer motorcyclists from all over the world tires that contain the best of technology deriving from the Superbike”.

Unprecedented partnerships

The solidity of the partnership was also confirmed by Gregory LavillaExecutive Director of WorldSBK for DWO: “Pirelli once again represents the best choice for WorldSBK as our Sole and Official Tire Supplier – he added – this partnership not only guarantees a high level of quality and performance to our teams and riders throughout the season on a large number of events, but also fully embraces the values ​​and philosophy of the Championship by bringing the products they offer to riders to the track. WorldSBK has evolved through many eras and stages since we started working with Pirelli and this 20-year partnership is unprecedented. So it is with great enthusiasm that we look forward to tackling the future in WorldSBK together with Pirelli as the Championship evolves and new challenges emerge.”

The presence of Pirelli in motorsport

With this signing, Pirelli confirms itself as one of the most present and productive realities at the highest levels of international motorsport. In addition to the renewal just achieved with the Superbike, the historic Italian company has recently extended its stay in Formula 1a category in which it entered in 2011 and which will see it present until 2024. Also not to be forgotten is the work in another international four-wheeled series such as the WRC extension.